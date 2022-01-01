Menu

Lin YANG

PARIS

En résumé

Jeune diplômée en Master Finance
Curieuse, rigoureuse, autonome
Disponible immédiatement pour mon premier emploi !

Mes compétences :
Marchés financiers
DTCC
Conformité
Python
Microsoft Office
Informatique
Produits financiers
Decalog
Communication
SQL
Réglementation bancaire
Murex
Visual Basic for Applications
Microsoft Excel
Analyse financière
Bookkeeping
Asset Swaps
Consolidations
Derivatives
European Market Infrastructure Regulation
Financial Engineering
Financial Markets
Interest Rate Swaps IRS
International Financial Reporting
Middle Office
Monthly Closing > Month End Reporting
OTC Structured Products
Portfolio Administration
Risk Management
Python Programming
Microsoft Word
Murex Financial Software
IDEE Financial Software
Visual FoxPro
Databases

Entreprises

  • Amundi Asset Managemant - Middle-Office OTC

    2019 - 2019 - Assurer le booking et le suivi des opérations OTC par la Term Sheet
    - Signature des confirmations réglementaire J+1 pour des produits dérivés (IRS, Asset Swap,
    Inflation Swap et Swaption), Timely-conf
    - Confirmation des évènements de marchés intervenant au cours de la vie d'une opération
    (novation, expiration, etc.)
    - Enregistrement des changements du prix nominal de l’ETF, Reporting règlementaire EMIR,
    Reporting mensuel de fonds, Communication avec les interlocuteurs externes et internes

  • FB Assurances - Assistante commerciale B to B

    2018 - 2018 - Assurance automobile,
    - Prévoyance d'étudiants étrangers (assurance maladie et accident),
    - Régularisation de l'opération et tarification du prix,
    - Remboursement & Relation de client et comptabilité.

  • Groupe Industriel du Nord de la Chine - Assistante comptable

    2016 - 2016 - Traitements comptables, Gestion de l'actif-passif et des risques

  • DELL - Responsable du Campus

    MONTPELLIER 2013 - 2014 - Contrôle de gestion, Evaluation, Marketing

Formations

  • Université Paris-Sud 11 (Paris)

    Paris 2018 - 2019 Masters Degree

    - Consolidation, Capital-risque, Gestion des risques, Contrôle de gestion, Stratégie des groupes, IFRS, Produits & Marchés financiers
    - Evaluation d'actif et Gestion de portefeuille, Analyse financière, Statistiques & Analyses des données, Maths financières

  • Université Paris Sud

    Orsay 2016 - 2017 Master DU de FLE

    Français langue Étrangère

  • Université De Jilin (Changchun)

    Changchun 2012 - 2016 Licence

    - 9e sur 1079 au classement d'université chinoise
    - Métier: Comptabilité et Finance

Réseau

