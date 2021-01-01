Menu

Lina HAMOUCHE

  • Chercheur en microbiologie
  • CNRS
Toulouse

En résumé

Microbiology researcher with relevant experience in medical laboratory fields. My research experience includes work on regulation of gene expression and bacterial social behavior, with particular emphasis on mRNA degradation/maturation and bacterial swarming motility. With diversified scientific background and experience, I am skilled in valorizing my research, organization, communication and presentation. My interests range from fundamental and clinical microbiology research to teaching, healthcare and food safety.

Entreprises

  • CNRS - Chercheur en microbiologie

    Autre | Toulouse 2018 - 2020 Recherche sur la thématique: Régulation post-transcriptionnelle de l'expression génétique, dégradation des ARNs messagers et localisation des RNases chez la bactérie Esherichia coli.

  • CNRS - Chercheur en microbiologie

    Autre | Paris 2017 - 2018 Recherche sur la thématique: Régulation post-transcriptionnelle de l'expression génétique, dégradation des ARNs messagers et localisation des RNases chez la bactérie Bacillus subtilis.

  • CNRS - Cherheur en microbiologie

    Autre | Paris 2016 - 2016 Recherche sur la thématique: Régulation post-transcriptionnelle de l'expression génétique, localisation des RNases chez la bactérie Bacillus subtilis.

Formations

Réseau

