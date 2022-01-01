Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Linda BOTELLA
Ajouter
Linda BOTELLA
LATTES
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Lattes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
L'Alliance de l'ours
- Responsable opérationnelle / Business manager
2015 - maintenant
Formations
UMII (Montpellier)
Montpellier
2002 - 2002
DESS Génie mathématiques et informatique
Réseau
Didier ARNAUD