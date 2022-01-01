Linda CHOPIN

Entreprises
-
tupperware
- Animatrice Commerciale/Manager
Commercial | Rennes (35000)
2014 - maintenant
-
La Tête à TOTO
Plélan-le-Grand (35380)
2008 - 2008
Mise en rayon vêtements et jouets enfants
-
BAR Le Perroquet
- Serveuse
Autre | Plélan-le-Grand (35380)
2008 - 2008
Serveuse au restaurant
-
E-W@RE Informatique
- Co-Gérante
Autre | Plélan-le-Grand (35380)
2008 - 2009
Traitement divers
-
TYPOGRAPHIK
- Graphiste indépendante
Profession libérale | Treffendel (35380)
2006 - maintenant
Réalisation tous travaux PRINT
-
maxi toys
- Vendeuse de jouets
Commercial | Pacé (35740)
2004 - 2005
Mise en rayon, réassort, étiquettage, caisse,S.A.V., conseil clientèle
-
Darty
- Animatrice en téléphonie mobile
Commercial | Saint-Malo (35400)
2004 - 2004
-
fnac telecom
- Animatrice en téléphonie mobile
Commercial | Rennes (35000)
2004 - 2004
-
France Télécom
- Vendeuse en téléphonie mobile
Commercial | Saint-Malo (35400)
2003 - 2003
-
SCORE VPC
- Graphiste
Autre | Angers (49000)
2003 - 2003
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel