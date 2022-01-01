Menu

Linda CHOPIN

  • tupperware
  • Animatrice Commerciale/Manager

RENNES

Entreprises

  • tupperware - Animatrice Commerciale/Manager

    Commercial | Rennes (35000) 2014 - maintenant

  • La Tête à TOTO

    Plélan-le-Grand (35380) 2008 - 2008 Mise en rayon vêtements et jouets enfants

  • BAR Le Perroquet - Serveuse

    Autre | Plélan-le-Grand (35380) 2008 - 2008 Serveuse au restaurant

  • E-W@RE Informatique - Co-Gérante

    Autre | Plélan-le-Grand (35380) 2008 - 2009 Traitement divers

  • TYPOGRAPHIK - Graphiste indépendante

    Profession libérale | Treffendel (35380) 2006 - maintenant Réalisation tous travaux PRINT

  • maxi toys - Vendeuse de jouets

    Commercial | Pacé (35740) 2004 - 2005 Mise en rayon, réassort, étiquettage, caisse,S.A.V., conseil clientèle

  • Darty - Animatrice en téléphonie mobile

    Commercial | Saint-Malo (35400) 2004 - 2004

  • fnac telecom - Animatrice en téléphonie mobile

    Commercial | Rennes (35000) 2004 - 2004

  • France Télécom - Vendeuse en téléphonie mobile

    Commercial | Saint-Malo (35400) 2003 - 2003

  • SCORE VPC - Graphiste

    Autre | Angers (49000) 2003 - 2003

