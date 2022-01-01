Menu

The Nigel Wright Group is the largest 'Consumer' specialist executive search firm in Europe. With over 100 consultants, we cover 18 of the world's most commonly spoken languages and are the preferred talent partners, across all continents, for many of the worlds leading 'Consumer' groups, as well as managing a portfolio of some of the most entrepreneurial SMEs.

LINDA D.
SENIOR CONSULTANT

Mes compétences :
Branding
Business
Business development
Executive Search
FMCG
FMCG Industry
human resources
Marketing
Organisational Development
Restructuring
Sales
Sales & Marketing
  • Nigel Wright

    PARIS 8 maintenant

  • Nigel Wright Consultancy - Senior International Consultant - Sales, Marketing and Head of Manufacturing

    PARIS 8 2011 - maintenant

  • Nigel Wright Consultancy - Senior Consultant- Sales, Marketing and Operations

    PARIS 8 2010 - maintenant

  • Nigel Wright Consultancy - Consultant - Sales and Marketing

    PARIS 8 2007 - 2010

  • Nigel Wright Consultancy - Researcher

    PARIS 8 2006 - 2007

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée