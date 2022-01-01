Linda DIRAM DRISSI

Hello my name is Linda I run a centre of languages and other services within 15mn from the centre of Algiers,we deal with trainings in different languages such as in the first position English then French and Spanish ,we also deal with Arabic for ex pat;

The demand is also for English for specific purposes (medical,business...........)

It's been 6 years now that we organise trips to the UK for juniors and adults for a long or short term,we send students to study English and visit the country and newly the USA



For any further information do not hesitate to contact the centre 0555 397 195 / 021 92 33 04

W e are in El Biar



The Manager L.Diram Drissi