Linda HAGENDORF

MEADWESTVACO HOLDINGS
- Senior Business Analyst
2011 - 2014
I was attached to the group's Information Services located in USA as well as to the European Financial and Administrative services.
I worked, on-site, with 9 operations in Europe and carried the following responsibilities and actions:
* Analysed and documented the business requirements into detailed functional specifications for development teams and configuration of JD Edwards, SAP and the Data Warehouse tools ('Cognos' and SAP BW). ;
* Established the priorities within the business to support the delivery of high value enhancements.
* Worked closely with the development project teams and the key business employees to ensure projects deliverables.
* Created, maintained and delivered training material. ;
* Provided end-user training in support of IT solution implementations.
* Created test cases, executed and supported the tests as well as regression testing.
* Identified problems, worked on resolution for process issues impacting the business.
* Provided front-line implementation cutover assistance and on-going support.
* Worked with the Business Requirements Management representatives to drive the business case for change.
* Made recommendations to improve the overall effectiveness and quality of the implementations.
I worked on all the activity aspects, from Item Data Management (PDM), Address Book, Distribution, Production management, Supply & Demand, Stock, Logistics, Cost accounting and Account receivable, Account payable and General accounting & Reporting.
MEADWESTVACO HOLDINGS
- JD Edwards Consultant & Project Leader
1999 - 2011
I was attached to the European Information Services and was a Project Leader in a team composed of 1 manager, 2 Project Leaders, 4 developers, 2 hardware technicians.
We implemented and supported JD Edwards (World 7.3 cum 1), covering the whole activity process, in 9 operations in Europe, 1 in Australia, 1 in Mexico.
I have excellent knowledge of the following modules:
PDM, Distribution, Production, Stock Management, Logistics, MRP, Supply & Demand, Pricing, Cost Accounting. Setup of DMAAI, AAI, DD, DW, UDC, WW.
I also have a very good knowledge of the modules Account Receivable, Account Payable and General Accounting (setup FASTR).
In the frame of these implementations I carried the following responsibilities and actions:
* Provided functional and technical consultancy & support.
* Worked closely with the users to analyse their requirements, redefine and improve the work process.
* Made the setups, full testing process, data migration and roll-out and go-live support.
* Prepared the training plans, tools and documentations ;
* Provided the Key users and End users training, as well as procedures and users' manuals.
* Ensured support, improvements, enhancements and maintenance.
* Provided detailed functional specifications for development teams for enhancements or code corrections.
* Prepared the projects' scheduling, handled & carried the meetings.
* Created Power Point presentations and minutes, followed the projects progress with all the IT and business teams including business managements, sponsors, users and external partners.
* Collaborated with external partners for other ERPs which were implemented to interact with JDE for Production Scheduling, EDI, Palletisations and Data Exchange with external Warehouses.