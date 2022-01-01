Menu

Linda HAGENDORF

VIROFLAY

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Viroflay

En résumé

Mes compétences :
JDEdwards Suite
JDE Production & Cost accounting
JDE Logistics
JDE Distribution
JDE Supply Chain
JDE Material Requirements Planning
User training
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
JDE Accounting
IBM Synon
IBM AS400 RPG
SAP BW
Cognos Impromptu

Entreprises

  • MEADWESTVACO HOLDINGS - Senior Business Analyst

    2011 - 2014 I was attached to the group's Information Services located in USA as well as to the European Financial and Administrative services.
    I worked, on-site, with 9 operations in Europe and carried the following responsibilities and actions:
    * Analysed and documented the business requirements into detailed functional specifications for development teams and configuration of JD Edwards, SAP and the Data Warehouse tools ('Cognos' and SAP BW). ;
    * Established the priorities within the business to support the delivery of high value enhancements.
    * Worked closely with the development project teams and the key business employees to ensure projects deliverables.
    * Created, maintained and delivered training material. ;
    * Provided end-user training in support of IT solution implementations.
    * Created test cases, executed and supported the tests as well as regression testing.
    * Identified problems, worked on resolution for process issues impacting the business.
    * Provided front-line implementation cutover assistance and on-going support.
    * Worked with the Business Requirements Management representatives to drive the business case for change.
    * Made recommendations to improve the overall effectiveness and quality of the implementations.
    I worked on all the activity aspects, from Item Data Management (PDM), Address Book, Distribution, Production management, Supply & Demand, Stock, Logistics, Cost accounting and Account receivable, Account payable and General accounting & Reporting.

  • MEADWESTVACO HOLDINGS - JD Edwards Consultant & Project Leader

    1999 - 2011 I was attached to the European Information Services and was a Project Leader in a team composed of 1 manager, 2 Project Leaders, 4 developers, 2 hardware technicians.
    We implemented and supported JD Edwards (World 7.3 cum 1), covering the whole activity process, in 9 operations in Europe, 1 in Australia, 1 in Mexico.

    I have excellent knowledge of the following modules:
    PDM, Distribution, Production, Stock Management, Logistics, MRP, Supply & Demand, Pricing, Cost Accounting. Setup of DMAAI, AAI, DD, DW, UDC, WW.
    I also have a very good knowledge of the modules Account Receivable, Account Payable and General Accounting (setup FASTR).

    In the frame of these implementations I carried the following responsibilities and actions:

    * Provided functional and technical consultancy & support.
    * Worked closely with the users to analyse their requirements, redefine and improve the work process.
    * Made the setups, full testing process, data migration and roll-out and go-live support.
    * Prepared the training plans, tools and documentations ;
    * Provided the Key users and End users training, as well as procedures and users' manuals.
    * Ensured support, improvements, enhancements and maintenance.
    * Provided detailed functional specifications for development teams for enhancements or code corrections.
    * Prepared the projects' scheduling, handled & carried the meetings.
    * Created Power Point presentations and minutes, followed the projects progress with all the IT and business teams including business managements, sponsors, users and external partners.
    * Collaborated with external partners for other ERPs which were implemented to interact with JDE for Production Scheduling, EDI, Palletisations and Data Exchange with external Warehouses.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau