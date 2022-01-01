Menu

Linda JANSSENS

EDEGEM

En résumé

POSITIONING
Several years of broad experience in a multinational environment
Fulfilled functions: Project Coordinator, Customer Service officer within commercial departments and Management Assistant. Always with discretion and diplomacy
Customer-oriented, proactive, involved in its business and to achieve objectives
Excellent communicator, proficient networker also on international level. Working with remote teams
Team player and motivator, taking initiatives, service minded with a hands-on approach
Planning, dealing with projects from A to Z, organizing and hosting events intern and extern
Problem solver, recognizing inconsistencies, analytical skills. Eye for detail style and quality
Strong empathy and perseverant, positive attitude, enthusiastic and motivated.

Entreprises

  • Banque Nagelmackers S.A. - Secrétaire de direction

    2015 - maintenant Secrétaire de direction pour le Comité de Direction et le Conseil d'Administration au siège de Bruxelles.

  • Randstad - Project Leader

    Saint Denis 2015 - 2015 For Galilei, Outplacement and Career Services Bruxelles:

    Project and administrative support to clients, candidates and consultants
    Coordination, follow-up of orders, planning of seminars, workshops and administer agenda
    Commercial events

  • RIGHT MANAGEMENT - Project Coordinator

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 2010 - 2014 For Right Management Belgium:

    Point of call and provide support to candidates of all levels in their outplacement and career course
    Dealing with Projects from A to Z: Collective severances, group programs,
    Coordination, administration with external partners but equally with senior consultants internally
    Draw up and optimise presentations, translations, take minutes, planning seminars, administer agenda,
    Help desk and focal point for the candidates’ intranet website
    Interface between candidates and consultants, networking , organizing and hosting client events
    Plan and coordinate team building activities for the group
    Office Management and optimization of the Antwerp office.

  • Renault Trucks - Network Development Coordinator

    Saint-Priest France 2009 - 2010 Optimization of the training web application, point of call for the training coordinators Benelux
    Dealer meetings, focal point for the dealers’ database. Management of meeting & training rooms.
    Implementation of a new reception in new premises for registration of trainees, visitors

  • Atlas Copco - Project Administrator &. Personal Assistant to Project Leader

    Saint-Ouen l'Aumone 2008 - 2009 For Atlas Copco ASAP N.V., Wilrijk Belgium:

    GPS Project: Development and implementation of a new financial reporting system worldwide
    Act as a lead coordinator to 12 training coordinators in 12 locations worldwide. Organization of 25 training sessions for more than 600 people. Assisting in setting up the project framework; procedures, organizations, roles & responsibility. Mainly with virtual teams and in different time zones.
    Project team meetings and Steering Committee meetings (schedule, invitation, take minutes).
    Performed a variety of key administrative duties. Also travel management, meeting rooms, catering.
    Liaise and interact with project members and senior level stakeholders

  • The Dow Chemical Company - Project Coordinator & Customer Service Representative

    Midland 1998 - 2007 For Dow Benelux N.V. - Belgium:

    Price Coordinator: Implementation of new European Price Design

    Project member of the European Price Design project. Implement, standardize and optimize pricing processes. Establishing and maintaining price records in SAP. Maintain, leverage various pricing reports. Identified solutions for continuous improvement of the current price process to marketing and sales.

    Customer Service Representative: For Benelux, France and Germany

    Commercial interface with existing and potential customers. Customer visits and sales events
    Close collaboration globally, internally with Sales & Marketing, Supply, Technical and R&D services. Order receipt and handling, financial administration, monitor payments, complaint handling. Forecast allocations and product availabilities. Working with local and virtual teams in different time zones.

  • BP - Commercial Assistant - Benelux Sales Office

    Cergy 1989 - 1997 For BP Chemicals - Benelux Sales Belgium:
    Inside customer sales support. Order receipt and handling, follow-up of full order cycle, complaint handling. Commercial interface with existing customers and new relationships in the Benelux region. Customer visits with account managers and sales managers. Participating client events and fairs.

  • BNP Paribas Fortis - Management Assistant - London Branch

    PARIS 1986 - 1988 For Banque Belge Ltd. - London UK:
    Executive secretarial and administrative tasks for the Belgian Desk and Corporate Banking section, commercial department in London.
    Customer-facing position: interface with Belgian companies and holdings active in the financial market of London. Daily international contacts, written and oral in English French and Dutch.

Formations

  • Van Celst Institute (Antwerpen)

    Antwerpen 1977 - 1980