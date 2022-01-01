Linda JANSSENS

POSITIONING

Several years of broad experience in a multinational environment

Fulfilled functions: Project Coordinator, Customer Service officer within commercial departments and Management Assistant. Always with discretion and diplomacy

Customer-oriented, proactive, involved in its business and to achieve objectives

Excellent communicator, proficient networker also on international level. Working with remote teams

Team player and motivator, taking initiatives, service minded with a hands-on approach

Planning, dealing with projects from A to Z, organizing and hosting events intern and extern

Problem solver, recognizing inconsistencies, analytical skills. Eye for detail style and quality

Strong empathy and perseverant, positive attitude, enthusiastic and motivated.