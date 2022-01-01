Linda MCNEILL

1977 - 2009I grew up in a Real estate selling family and entered the family business in 1977. I have had the pleasure of working with well over a 1000 families, and singles; men, women and their children since 1977. Many people are still in the homes I helped them find 25 and 30 years ago. I am an excellent generalist. I am very familiar with good neighborhoods and locations throughout the lower mainland of Vancouver.
I have been a member of the Real Estate Board of Vancouver's "Medallion Club" for sales achievement. I am also a member of Coldwell Bankers' Diamond Society. While these are fine achievements, my true joy is in the relationships created working with my clients. These friendships and acquaintances are the real blessings of our business.