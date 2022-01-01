Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Linda MEDJAHDI
Ajouter
Linda MEDJAHDI
MAZINGARBE
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Mazingarbe
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Sign Plus
- Secrétaire
2013 - maintenant
adm sio
- Assistante administrative
BEAUCOUZE
2012 - 2013
Chocolaterie Petit'Grandeur
- Assistante commerciale
2010 - 2012
Formations
Lycée D'Artois (Noeux Les Mines)
Noeux Les Mines
2008 - 2010
BTS
Réseau
Jerome MELLIER