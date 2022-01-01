Menu

Linda MEZOUAR

ALGER

En résumé

Linda Mezouar, MD - MBA
Currently seeking new opportunities

My experience as a manager gives me the skilI you are seeking for to help your company's growth.
• Master Degree in International Business and Management, Strategies and Marketing
• MD - With significant experience within Medical Affairs / Clinical Development
• 9+ Years proven direct management experience within industry
• 11+ years within industry
• Strong strategic abilities and leadership skills
• Strong clinical background
• Commercial and Business Development skills
• Excellent presentation abilities
• Expansive KOL network and strong KOL development abilities

I can be reached by phone at 0560982327
Or by email at linda.mezouar@usherbrooke.ca

Entreprises

  • Industrie Pharmaceutique - Directrice Médical

    2014 - maintenant

  • Centre Médical St-André - Directrice

    2012 - 2014 Directrice d'un établissement médical de 7 médecins GP's, 4 médecins spécialistes, 5 secrétaires, 2 adjointes administratives, un comptable, 2 réceptionnistes, un service de radiologie, un service de physiothérapie et ergothérapie, cabinet dentaire et une pharmacie.

    Taches : Gestion administrative, financière et ressources humaines

  • Sandoz Canada - Strategie devellopement des affaires

    Levallois-Perret 2011 - 2011

  • MSD ALGERIE - Medical Affairs Manager

    2006 - 2008 : Leader mondial dans l'industrie pharmaceutique

    Medical Affairs vaccin & HIV
    Obtenir la mise sur le marché d'un nouveau vaccin (Gardasil)
    .
    * Gérer, recruter, former, encadrer et développer des équipes de travail ;
    * Etablir des plans de développement personnalisé ;
    * Assurer un contact avec les intervenants les professionnels dans le domaine de la vaccination et de la prévention. ;
    * Assurer le suivi et l'application de la réglementation et de d'éthique ;
    * Obtenir l'autorisation des autorités de santé pour la commercialisation ;
    * Elaborer des plans d'affaires pour développer de nouveaux marchés ;
    * Réalisation des objectifs fixés
    * Gérer un budget ;
    * Développer un partnership avec les leaders d'opinions ;

  • MSD ALGERIE - District Manager marketing et ventes

    1999 - 2006 Produits Hospitalier et Ophtalmique

  • MSD ALGERIE - HPRS

    1997 - 1999 avec les leaders d'opinions

    pharmaceutique produits hospitaliers
    .
    * Solliciter la clientèle ;
    * Assurer un contact avec les intervenants dans le domaine et les professionnels de la santé ;
    * Fidéliser les clients et développer de nouveaux prospects ;
    * Assurer une veille concurrentielle et transmettre l'information recueillie. ;
    * Rechercher les opportunités et générer des idées nouvelles en vue de développer les ventes ;
    * Réaliser les objectifs de vente ;

  • Merck , MSD Algerie - Medical affairs Vaccine Manager

    1997 - 2008

Formations

  • Université de Sherbrooke (Sherbrooke)

    Sherbrooke 2010 - 2011 MBA

    Maitrise en administration des affaires (MBA) 2011

  • Université D'Alger Faculté De Médecine Département De Pharmacie (Alger)

    Alger 1990 - 1996 Doctorat a Médecine

Réseau