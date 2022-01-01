Linda NYANGWESO

Mes compétences :
ProVision
report preparation
analysis
Website Design
Staff Development and Training
R&D
Procurement
Prism
Microsoft Office
Manage all staff
Logistics
Data analysis
Data Entry
Entreprises
DAMCO TANZANIA LIMITED
- Exports / Transit Supervisor
2013 - maintenant* Manage Transit and local imports / Transit / export shipments and airfreights documentation from moment customs files passed until shipment is released from the port.
* Manage all staff in the Team
* Providing daily updates to clients ;
* Preparation of periodic reports Daily, weekly, Monthly, Quarterly and yearly. ;
* Supervise field clerks ;
* Ensuring 100% data accuracy in the systems (TRAKIT & PRISM / Kewill)
* Liase between office staff & clerks to ensure day to day running of the organization
* Forwarding daily updates to clients ;
* Ensure pro-active communication internally and externally
* Ensuring operational excellence and coordination between Dar es Salaam, Rwanda /Burundi and Eastern DRC offices ;
DIAMOND SHIPPING SERVICES LTD
- Export Manager
2010 - 2012* Provision of business information and communication. ;
* Preparation and producing periodic reports & updating the export and import register.
* Close monitoring of client's shipments & managing client's accounts
* Marine bookings & documentation e.g. receive, producing, processing them from POL to POD and filling
* Stuffing & fumigation arrangements. ;
* Collecting and remittance of freights, process and settlement of all the marine claims. ;
SEALAND SHIPPING AGENCY COMPANY LTD
- General Manager
2008 - 2010RESPONSIBILITIES
* Develop and execute business plan to increase market share & drive sales
* Monitor financial performance and decide on corrective action & ensure profitability.
* Implement and maintain quality measures ;
* Optimize and adjust resources to meet business demand ;
* Succession / people development plan
* Establish and monitor clear objectives ;
* Develop shipper relationship and sales
* Share best practices across the team ;
* Monthly reporting & prevention of unwanted expenses. ;
* Ensure defect free work flow leading to prevention of claims of any nature
* To practice constant care & due diligence in terms of service procedure, operations & external communication
* Timely co-ordination with Claims desk for handling of all claim related queries of customer for speedy & efficient settlement
* To liase & co-ordinate with lawyers & legal dept to assist in matters pertaining to claim & other litigation issues
* Ensure data quality standards on agreed parameters through timely reporting & error clearance.
* Support finance team for clearance of all Invoice related discrepancies
* Maintain an accurate & updated database of all rates, acceptances & guidelines and ensure timely clean up of mis-matched reports & data releases.
* manage and set standards for efficient handling of all counter activities leading to Service Delivery results in terms of BL & D/O
* Special focus on customer's satisfaction. ;
* Liasoning with other depts. & locations for smooth functioning of job functions ;
UNIVERSITY OF DAR ES SALAAM
- Administrative Officer
2007 - 2008RESPONSIBILITIES
* Follow up on the branches requisitions in regard to local and international procurements. ;
* Follow up {on behalf of branches} on all requests from branches to Head Office or to any other supplier. ;
* Records keeping, Receive all requests from branches, Request items from stores ;
* Preparing periodic report to show the trend of supplies materials to branches, Ensuring that the branches receive their orders in good time,
* Keeping data bank of supplies ;
* Aliasing with the procurement officers to get all the needed supplies in good time, In charge of all the transport of the company.
* Approving overtime of drivers and pass charges as overhead to respective Departments ;
* Ensuring that vehicles are serviced in good time, Ensuring that drivers check lists are filled on daily basis, weekly and monthly basis, Control the use of vehicles for official purpose only, Allocation of transport to various departments as need requires, Control on use of fuel. ;
Formations
UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH AFRICA / KSPS (Nairobi)
Nairobi2005 - 2008Bachelor of Commerce
(2nd Class Upper)
Nairobi Institute Of Business Studies (Nairobi)
Nairobi2004 - 2006Advanced Diploma
Utalii College (Nairobi)
Nairobi2002 - 2002Certificate
ST. MONICAH'S GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL (Kitale)
Kitale1998 - 2001CSE Qualifications
OTHER SKILLS
I am well conversant with the following Administration Management Programs:-
(i) Asycuda / Tanscis (ideal for customs declarations) (ii) MS Office (iii) Internet & email (iv) web design (v) Afsys (vi) Prism (vii) TrakIT (viii) Kewill.