Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Linda OPPENHEIMER
Ajouter
Linda OPPENHEIMER
Saint-Ouen
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Mitry-Mory
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BSH électroménager
- Responsable RH et Paie
Saint-Ouen
2013 - maintenant
Formations
SCHWEITZER (Le Raincy)
Le Raincy
2010 - 2011