Linda STEPHEN

BASEL

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Life sciences
Recruitment
Recruitment Specialist

Entreprises

  • Moves-In-Pharma - Recruitment Specialist to the Pharmaceutical Industry - Owner & Director

    2008 - maintenant I specialise in the recruitment of professional talent for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, in all disciplines, for companies and applicants.
    linda.stephen@moves-in-pharma.com

  • F. Hoffmann La Roche, Basel, Switzerland - Head Staffing - Pharma Business

    2006 - 2008

  • Novartis Pharma AG, Basel, Switzerland - Medical Marketing Manager

    2003 - 2005

  • Novartis Pharma AG, Basel Switzerland - Global Brand Manager

    2000 - 2003

  • Novartis Pharma AG, Basel Switzerland - Global Communication Manager

    2000 - 2000

  • Novartis Pharma AG, Basel, Switzerland - Management - Drug Regulatory Affairs

    1988 - 2000

  • Ciba Geigy AG, Basel, Switzerland - Issues Manager - Pharma Policy

    1988 - 1988

  • Ciba Geigy - South Africa - Sales and Marketing

    1978 - 1987

Formations

  • De La Salle University (Philadelphia)

    Philadelphia 2005 - 2006 Master of Business Administration

    School of Business Administration