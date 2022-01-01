Mes compétences :
Life sciences
Recruitment
Recruitment Specialist
Entreprises
Moves-In-Pharma - Recruitment Specialist to the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Owner & Director
2008 - maintenantI specialise in the recruitment of professional talent for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, in all disciplines, for companies and applicants.
linda.stephen@moves-in-pharma.com
F. Hoffmann La Roche, Basel, Switzerland
- Head Staffing - Pharma Business
2006 - 2008
Novartis Pharma AG, Basel, Switzerland
- Medical Marketing Manager
2003 - 2005
Novartis Pharma AG, Basel Switzerland
- Global Brand Manager
2000 - 2003
Novartis Pharma AG, Basel Switzerland
- Global Communication Manager