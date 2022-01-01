Linda YAHIAOUI

Entreprises
ORRU GROUPE HEDIS
- Directrice adjointe
2009 - maintenant
MISSIONS TRANSVERSALES SUR L'ENSEMBLE DES PROCESSUS DE L'ENTREPRISE
orru
- Adjoint de direction
2008 - maintenant
PROFESSIONAL CONCEPT
- Responsable centre de profit
2001 - 2008
Professional Concept Vente de produits hygiène
professional concept
- Gestionnaire
1996 - 2001
Formations
Paris
2014 - 2015
DIRIGEANT PME
Certification F.F.P. DIRIGEANT PME
Paris
2007 - 2007
CONTROLEUR DE GESTION
Certification FFP C.G.A.
-
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel