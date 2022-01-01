Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Linda ZRELLI
Ajouter
Linda ZRELLI
Alfortville
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Bagnolet
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GRETA MTI 93
- Consultante Formatrice Sanitaire et Social
Alfortville
2015 - maintenant
ASSOFAC
- Formatrice Secteur Sanitaire et Social
2004 - 2014
Formatrice référente CAP Petite Enfance, formations IPERIA l'Institut
Formatrice DEAVS, DEAMP, ADVF, Pôle d'accès à la qualification
Accompagnement ASI
Participation aux jury
AUTisme RElais PARents
- Intervenante à Domicile
2004 - 2009
Foyer le Diapason, APAJH 93
- Psychologue
2003 - maintenant
Formations
UNIVERSITE PARIS XIII (Villetaneuse)
Villetaneuse
1996 - 2002
DESS de Psychologie clinique et pathologique
Réseau
Fadoia MARET