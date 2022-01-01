Menu

Linda ZRELLI

Alfortville

Entreprises

  • GRETA MTI 93 - Consultante Formatrice Sanitaire et Social

    Alfortville 2015 - maintenant

  • ASSOFAC - Formatrice Secteur Sanitaire et Social

    2004 - 2014 Formatrice référente CAP Petite Enfance, formations IPERIA l'Institut
    Formatrice DEAVS, DEAMP, ADVF, Pôle d'accès à la qualification
    Accompagnement ASI
    Participation aux jury

  • AUTisme RElais PARents - Intervenante à Domicile

    2004 - 2009

  • Foyer le Diapason, APAJH 93 - Psychologue

    2003 - maintenant

Formations

  • UNIVERSITE PARIS XIII (Villetaneuse)

    Villetaneuse 1996 - 2002 DESS de Psychologie clinique et pathologique

