Lindor LIONEL

  • PLASTECH SOLUTIONS S.A. - Ass. Admin

    2007 - maintenant GENERAL DESCRIPTION
    -Recollection
    -Manage purchase for construction & maintenance
    -Manage the archives :
    -Manage the repair of the vehicles
    -Management of the offices supplies:
    -To share information about the Checks received from our customers
    -Prepare the relative files to the DGI:
    -Manage and prepare the Sogefac notes
    -Management and coordinate the drivers activities.
    -Followed to information on people to whom it right
    -Reception and invoices mention coming from suppliers.
    -Out sometimes for the purpose of the company
    -Order the office supply
    -Supervise the maintenance work from the administration
    -Keeps officials folder of the both business
    -Make followed instruction from head administrator
    -Assure certify checks of other services in the bank
    -help import export manager
    -Diesel order for General Manager
    -Make Customer invoice out Accpac
    -Availability for credit Manager & fiscal Accountant by letters writing, motoring and reminders the file outstanding.

  • FACULTÉ DE DROIT DES SCIENCES ÉCONOMIQUES DES GONAΪVES (Gonaïves)

    Gonaïves 2009 - 2013

