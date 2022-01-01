Lindor LIONEL

2007 - maintenantGENERAL DESCRIPTION
-Recollection
-Manage purchase for construction & maintenance
-Manage the archives :
-Manage the repair of the vehicles
-Management of the offices supplies:
-To share information about the Checks received from our customers
-Prepare the relative files to the DGI:
-Manage and prepare the Sogefac notes
-Management and coordinate the drivers activities.
-Followed to information on people to whom it right
-Reception and invoices mention coming from suppliers.
-Out sometimes for the purpose of the company
-Order the office supply
-Supervise the maintenance work from the administration
-Keeps officials folder of the both business
-Make followed instruction from head administrator
-Assure certify checks of other services in the bank
-help import export manager
-Diesel order for General Manager
-Make Customer invoice out Accpac
-Availability for credit Manager & fiscal Accountant by letters writing, motoring and reminders the file outstanding.
Formations
FACULTÉ DE DROIT DES SCIENCES ÉCONOMIQUES DES GONAΪVES (Gonaïves)