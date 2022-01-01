Menu

Line AVRI

COLMAR

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Colmar

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • institut escargot - Directeur

    2015 - maintenant

Formations

  • Fac Medecine (Strasbourg)

    Strasbourg 1980 - 1986