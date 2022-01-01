Menu

Lingyuan ZHOU

Paris

Mes compétences :
HTML
CSS
JavaScript
Python
C++
JQuery
HTML5
Shell
Matlab
Linux
Game Development

Entreprises

  • SAP - Developer

    Paris 2015 - maintenant - Studied and compared the state of the art graph layouts for data visualization.
    - Implemented graph layout algorithm in visualization engine using JavaScript.
    - Integrated other approaches to improve its performance for large graph.
    - Developed a web application to demonstrate the utility of the algorithm using JavaScript, JQuery, Html5 and CSS.
    - Used Canvas to render the layout.

Formations

  • TELECOM ParisTech

    Paris 2013 - maintenant Engineer Degree

  • Beijing University Of Posts And Telecommunications BUPT (Beijing)

    Beijing 2009 - 2013 Bachelor Degree