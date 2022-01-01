Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Lingzhi DONG CHANEY
Ajouter
Lingzhi DONG CHANEY
ESSERT ROMAND
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Vintage Selections
- Gérante
2013 - 2017
Formations
ESA Angers
2006 - 2008
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel