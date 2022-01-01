Lionel BAUDRENGHIEN

Naturally inquisitive, I’ve always been a science enthusiast and, as so, decided to undertake chemistry studies and later on a PhD formation at the university (UCL); where I was awarded a 6 years long assistant position thanks to my excellent student records. During this twofold formation, I acquired many technical skills (expertise in organic synthesis and technical analysis – NMR, GC, HPLC, IR …) but also personal and supervisory skills. As a researcher, I grew up into an independent scientist, an analytical thinker and a good problem solver. As a teaching assistant, I became proficient in team working, team supervision, lab supervision, safety/security awareness and pedagogy. Finally, various professional (seminars, symposiums, teaching) and private (theatre, quiz animation) experiences lead me to develop strong communication abilities in French as well as in English. My goal is now to put all those skills and knowledges to use by joining a R&D team.



Mes compétences :

Volunteering

Project Management

Problem solving

People Management

NMR

Microsoft Office

HPLC

Fire Safety Training

Chemical analysis

Assembly Lines