Lionel BAUDRENGHIEN

En résumé

Naturally inquisitive, I’ve always been a science enthusiast and, as so, decided to undertake chemistry studies and later on a PhD formation at the university (UCL); where I was awarded a 6 years long assistant position thanks to my excellent student records. During this twofold formation, I acquired many technical skills (expertise in organic synthesis and technical analysis – NMR, GC, HPLC, IR …) but also personal and supervisory skills. As a researcher, I grew up into an independent scientist, an analytical thinker and a good problem solver. As a teaching assistant, I became proficient in team working, team supervision, lab supervision, safety/security awareness and pedagogy. Finally, various professional (seminars, symposiums, teaching) and private (theatre, quiz animation) experiences lead me to develop strong communication abilities in French as well as in English. My goal is now to put all those skills and knowledges to use by joining a R&D team.

Mes compétences :
Volunteering
Project Management
Problem solving
People Management
NMR
Microsoft Office
HPLC
Fire Safety Training
Chemical analysis
Assembly Lines

Entreprises

  • UCL - Researcher Organic Chemistry

    2009 - 2015 * Project management * Problem solving * Result orientation ;
    * Autonomy * Communication (English) * Analytical thinking ;
    * Synthesis expertise * Chemical analysis * Literature searching

Formations

  • Ucl (Louvain La Neuve)

    Louvain La Neuve 2009 - maintenant Doctor of Philosophy in Chemistry

    Manuscript being drafted - Mechanistic study, application to total synthesis

  • Ucl (Louvain La Neuve)

    Louvain La Neuve 2007 - 2009 Master in Chemistry

    Master Thesis: ``The three Component Silyl Modified Reaction: Scope and Limitations.''
    Erasmus Project: ``The Synthesis of Photoinduced DNA Switch.'' (Aarhus University- Pr. K. Gothelf)

  • Ucl (Louvain La Neuve)

    Louvain La Neuve 2004 - 2007 Bachelor in Chemistry

    Bachelor in Chemistry (Magna Cum Laude)
    Minor in Biology (Microbiology - Biochemistry)

  • Arroyo Grande High School (Arroyo Grande)

    Arroyo Grande 2003 - 2004 Higher School Certificate

    Exchange Program WEP

    Presidential Award

Réseau

