Lionel BINET

Altran France
- Responsable Grands Comptes, Directeur de BU
Vélizy-Villacoublay2010 - maintenantResponsible for the Unit P&L, Team & Biz Management
Key Account management (TOTAL, EDF, Siemens...)
Organize and prepare meetings and workshops dedicated to C-level contacts
Develop solutions (exemples of outsourced services: FS, Basic, Detailed studies, Project Final Documentation)
Coordinate RFI/RFQs management
Stakeholder for development of Excellence Centres across the Division (3 units & 500+ Consultants)
Open Innovation promoter; build action plans with internal Accelerator Start-ups
Altran France
- Senior Business Manager
Vélizy-Villacoublay2005 - 2009Business development in the Energy Industry (Areva, EDF, Alstom, CEA, IRSN…)
Contracting
Project follow up
Consultants and Business developers Talent Acquisition
Career Path management, Senior Consultants Assessment Centers
Altran France
- Business developper
Vélizy-Villacoublay2000 - 2004Supply Chain Management Services in the Manufacturing Industry
From components manufacturing to just-in-time final delivery
Renault
- Consulting Engineer
Boulogne-Billancourt 1998 - 2000System engineer for the development of a fuel cell vehicle
DCNS
- Consulting Engineer
Paris1992 - 1998Survivability engineer for submarine and surface ships programs
Safety studies for nuclear propelled vessels
Shock specification and shock resistant design
SOFRESID
- Consulting Engineer
1990 - 1992Structural engineer for offshore platforms, pipelines, pressure vessels