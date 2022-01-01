Menu

Lionel BINET

Vélizy-Villacoublay

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Altran France - Responsable Grands Comptes, Directeur de BU

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2010 - maintenant Responsible for the Unit P&L, Team & Biz Management
    Key Account management (TOTAL, EDF, Siemens...)
    Organize and prepare meetings and workshops dedicated to C-level contacts
    Develop solutions (exemples of outsourced services: FS, Basic, Detailed studies, Project Final Documentation)
    Coordinate RFI/RFQs management
    Stakeholder for development of Excellence Centres across the Division (3 units & 500+ Consultants)
    Open Innovation promoter; build action plans with internal Accelerator Start-ups

  • Altran France - Senior Business Manager

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2005 - 2009 Business development in the Energy Industry (Areva, EDF, Alstom, CEA, IRSN…)
    Contracting
    Project follow up
    Consultants and Business developers Talent Acquisition
    Career Path management, Senior Consultants Assessment Centers

  • Altran France - Business developper

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2000 - 2004 Supply Chain Management Services in the Manufacturing Industry
    From components manufacturing to just-in-time final delivery

  • Renault - Consulting Engineer

    Boulogne-Billancourt 1998 - 2000 System engineer for the development of a fuel cell vehicle

  • DCNS - Consulting Engineer

    Paris 1992 - 1998 Survivability engineer for submarine and surface ships programs
    Safety studies for nuclear propelled vessels
    Shock specification and shock resistant design

  • SOFRESID - Consulting Engineer

    1990 - 1992 Structural engineer for offshore platforms, pipelines, pressure vessels

Formations

