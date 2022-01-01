Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Lionel CHOLVY
Ajouter
Lionel CHOLVY
SORBIERS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CETIB-PORTRON DEXIS
- Technico-commercial
2000 - maintenant
Spécialiste outils coupant ,Métrologie,Accessoires machines outils,
Scte Noel Peyron
- Tourneur sur commande numérique
2000 - 2000
Scte Montabonel
- Tourneur sur commande numérique
1997 - 2000
Isomécanique
- Rectifieur sur machine Centerless
1996 - 1997
Formations
Lycée Sainte Claire
Sury Le Comtal
1994 - 1996
Bac Pro Productique
Lycée Sainte Barbe
St Etienne
1992 - 1994
BEP ORSU (Opérateur Règleur en Système d'Usinage) / Cap Tourneur
Réseau
Benoit COUDRAY
Damien GALERA
Gaetan GRAFF
Ibrahim SAIDI
Lionel SABY
Pascal MARQUET
Philippe SKURA-OCHAL
Pierre-Alexis BRONGNIART
Sylvain CHAREYRON
Thierry LABIAULE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z