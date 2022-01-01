Lionel KORCHIA

Domaine d’expertise



Gestion et administration de parc informatique

Assistance et support utilisateurs

Compétences techniques



Systèmes d’exploitation : Server : Windows 2000/2003/2008 R2 – Poste utilisateur : Windows 98/2000/XP/Vista/Windows 7

Logiciels de prise de main à distance : DameWare, PC Anywhere, Radmin, VNC, TSE et bureau à distance

Logiciel de Messageries : Microsoft Outlook 2000, 2003, 2007, 2010, Exchange Server 2003, IBM Lotus Notes

Administration système Windows 2003 server : Active Directory, Gestion des droits, Gestion des GPO

Création / déploiement de masters : Serveur RIS, Norton Ghost, ShadowProtect Desktop et Server

Déploiement de logiciels : Systems Management Server (SMS), LANDesk Management Suite

Création de site Internet : HTML, PHP, MySQL, Joomla CMS, Typo 3

Notions : Citrix, SharePoint 2007, VPN sécurisé, Certificat Wifi, HP OpenView, Remedy, SafeBoot, Linux, Mac OS X Leopard, VMware Workstation, McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator, VMWare ESX 3 et Vmware Infrastructure Client 2.5, BlackBerry Enterprise Server, Windows Server Update Services, Symantec Backup Exec, Scripts