Lionel KORCHIA

NICE

En résumé

Domaine d’expertise

Gestion et administration de parc informatique
Assistance et support utilisateurs
Compétences techniques

Systèmes d’exploitation : Server : Windows 2000/2003/2008 R2 – Poste utilisateur : Windows 98/2000/XP/Vista/Windows 7
Logiciels de prise de main à distance : DameWare, PC Anywhere, Radmin, VNC, TSE et bureau à distance
Logiciel de Messageries : Microsoft Outlook 2000, 2003, 2007, 2010, Exchange Server 2003, IBM Lotus Notes
Administration système Windows 2003 server : Active Directory, Gestion des droits, Gestion des GPO
Création / déploiement de masters : Serveur RIS, Norton Ghost, ShadowProtect Desktop et Server
Déploiement de logiciels : Systems Management Server (SMS), LANDesk Management Suite
Création de site Internet : HTML, PHP, MySQL, Joomla CMS, Typo 3
Notions : Citrix, SharePoint 2007, VPN sécurisé, Certificat Wifi, HP OpenView, Remedy, SafeBoot, Linux, Mac OS X Leopard, VMware Workstation, McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator, VMWare ESX 3 et Vmware Infrastructure Client 2.5, BlackBerry Enterprise Server, Windows Server Update Services, Symantec Backup Exec, Scripts

Entreprises

  • Integra NeuroSciences - IT Support Infrastructure Europe

    2010 - maintenant Gestion de parc informatique de 5 sites Européens : Biot, Lyon, Paris, Vilvoorde (Belgique), Jarit (Allemagne) environ 250 utilisateurs et 30 serveurs.

    - Support utilisateur au niveau Européen : Résolution des incidents par téléphone, prise de main à distance et par email
    - Administration de serveurs Windows 2000/2003/2008 (Contrôleurs de domaine, serveurs de fichiers, serveurs NAS, serveurs d’impression, serveur BlackBerry, serveurs Exchange, serveurs WSUS, serveurs applicatifs)
    - Gestion de comptes utilisateurs et machines sous Active Directory 2003, gestion des GPO
    - Installation et mise à jours de serveurs, postes utilisateurs et logiciels
    - Gestion Antivirus Corporate (MacAfee EPO), Déploiement des Windows updates (WSUS 2003 SP2)
    - Virtualisation de serveurs physiques (VMware)
    - Création de masters : Ghost, ShadowProtect et imageX
    - Gestion du parc télécoms : DECT, postes fixes et BlackBerry
    - Gestion des sauvegardes hebdomadaires et mensuelles
    - Gestion du stock, commandes DELL et du suivi matériel
    - Rédaction et mise à jour des procédures d’installations et d’exploitations, des processus et formulaires associés à l’Installation, suppression, mise à jour de serveurs.
    - Participation aux différents projets d’évolution du système d’information (SharePoint, MS Office 2003->2007)

    Environnement technique : Windows Server 2000 / 2003 / 2008 R2 /XP /Windows 7 – VMWare ESX 3.5

  • ST Ericsson - IT Support Windows

    GRENOBLE 2007 - 2009 Sophia Antipolis (500 utilisateurs)
    - Gestion du parc informatique (600 postes) , gestion du stock et du suivi du matériel
    - Assistance utilisateurs : prise de main à distance (DameWare), téléphone et mail
    - Gestion des comptes et des droits utilisateurs en environnement Windows (Active Directory)
    - Gestion des incidents de niveau 1 et 2 (HP OpenView Service Desk)
    - Installation de matériel informatique sur les 2 sites basés à Sophia Antipolis
    - Réinstallation complète du parc informatique suite à 2 joint venture
    - Migration des postes Windows 2000 vers Windows XP.
    - Migration de la messagerie Lotus Notes 6.5 vers Outlook 2003 puis vers Outlook 2007.
    - Création et déploiement d’images système via Serveur RIS et Ghost.
    - Déploiement d’application Windows via SMS et LANDesk Management Suite.
    - Administration SafeBoot, brassage réseau dans salle informatique, procédures utilisateurs, Script AutoIT

Formations

