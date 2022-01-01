Menu

Lionel PETRINI

TREMBLAY EN FRANCE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Ixina Englos - Vendeur

    TREMBLAY EN FRANCE 2017 - maintenant

Formations

  • BTS (Longwy)

    Longwy 2004 - 2006

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :