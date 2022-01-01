Menu

Lionel RODRIGUEZ

AGDE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Cjd

    2008 - 2009

  • Fashion next - Gerant

    2006 - maintenant Nous sommes une société de vente d’article de sport ou de détente de marque (Adidas, Nike, New balance, Scott…) sur internet (www.sportdestockage.fr). Nous expédions dans le monde entier à des prix attractif de déstockage.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :