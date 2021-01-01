Retail
Lisa DUCROT
Lisa DUCROT
Chaponost
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Droit
Droit notarial
Entreprises
SELARL OFFICE NOTARIAL DE CHAPONOST
- NOTAIRE SALARIEE
Chaponost (69630)
2021 - maintenant
SCP PERRIN - REBOTIER - PERET
- NOTAIRE ASSISTANT
2018 - 2021
SCP LAVOREL-DUMOULIN
- NOTAIRE ASSISTANT
2017 - 2018
SELARL BARTHELET, BERTONI-OLMO, GUILLARME, office notarial
- Stagiaire
2014 - 2017
SCP CASSAGNE, VINCENT-MARTIN office notarial
- Stagiaire
2011 - 2011
Formations
Centre De Formation Professionnelle Des Notaires
Montpellier
2014 - 2017
Université Clermont 1 Auvergne
Clermont Ferrand
2012 - 2013
Master 2 droit civil et droit notarial
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin
Lyon
2011 - 2012
Maitrise en droit notarial
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin
Lyon
2008 - 2011
Licence en droit
