Menu

Lisa DUCROT

Chaponost

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Droit
Droit notarial

Entreprises

  • SELARL OFFICE NOTARIAL DE CHAPONOST - NOTAIRE SALARIEE

    Chaponost (69630) 2021 - maintenant

  • SCP PERRIN - REBOTIER - PERET - NOTAIRE ASSISTANT

    2018 - 2021

  • SCP LAVOREL-DUMOULIN - NOTAIRE ASSISTANT

    2017 - 2018

  • SELARL BARTHELET, BERTONI-OLMO, GUILLARME, office notarial - Stagiaire

    2014 - 2017

  • SCP CASSAGNE, VINCENT-MARTIN office notarial - Stagiaire

    2011 - 2011

Formations

Réseau