Menu

Lise ROZAT

LYON

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • IRFSS Centre Croix-Rouge - Responsable de la cellule Documentation

    2012 - maintenant

  • Mondeca - Consultante

    PARIS 2008 - 2012

  • Télérama - Documentaliste remplaçante ponctuelle

    2007 - 2008

Formations

Réseau