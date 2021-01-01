Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Lise ROZAT
LYON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
IRFSS Centre Croix-Rouge
- Responsable de la cellule Documentation
2012 - maintenant
Mondeca
- Consultante
PARIS
2008 - 2012
Télérama
- Documentaliste remplaçante ponctuelle
2007 - 2008
Formations
Université Paris 10 Nanterre DEFI
Nanterre
2008 - 2009
ingénierie documentaire
Université Paris-Sorbonne
Paris
2004 - 2007
Licence Sciences du Langage mention Langue Française et Techniques Informatiques
Ardem KECHICHIAN
Céline BOURGEOIS
Christelle MANSON
Christophe LAFOLIE
Emily LECOT (NÉE COSTE)
Estelle BARON
François THIBAULT
Jean-Charles MICHEL
Karthik ALURU
Laurent BÉGIN