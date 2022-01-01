Liz Ackerman LIZ (LIZ ACKERMAN)

"There is nothing more powerful than a woman determined to rise."

As an MBA alumnus of the University of Toronto with a background in leadership and team development, I believe in the power of elevating and building those around us. In all my previous roles, I supported a team of over 40 Regional Sales Managers and Assistant Sales Managers empowering them to recruit, train and develop a successful sales force. I've always been passionate about helping others and I'm grateful that my previous roles gave me the opportunity to do so.