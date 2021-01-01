Freelance, documentary photojournalist specializing in social and humanitarian issues and focusing on human rights.

Lizzie sadin has worked on photographic projects like :

Far rights in Europe, Catholic integrist in France, Radical Islamism in UK, raise of Nazism groups in Hungaria, Minors behind bars in 11 countries, domestic violence in France, Women trafficking in Israël and in Moldavia, Sexual tourism in Madagascar, Teenage mothers, Early marriages in Ethiopia, infanticide of babies girls in India, illegal immigration in Europe, Teenage Obesity, …



Lizzie is co-creator of the Canon AFJ Award for female photographer, awarded at the photo journalism festival "Visa pour l'image". This grant has the objective of promoting the work of women photographers and to help them in the carrying out of their reporting.



Lizzie has been curator and artistic director of the Photo Festival La Gacilly 2006 and 2007.



AWARDS AND DISTINCTIONS :

Finalist at AFD Award 2015, 2014 and 2013

Finalist at FotoEvidence Book Award, New York 2011

Pierre and Alexandra BOULAT Award 2008

Visa d'Or at Visa pour l'image Perpignan 2007

Finalist of the Académie des Beaux Arts, Paris 2010

Days Japan Special Jury Award, Tokyo 2009

Finalist of Carmignac Gestion photojournalism Award Paris 2009

Finalist of Anthropographia Award, Montréal 2010 and in 2009

Golden Top, Shenyang China 2008

Finalist of Eugène Smith Grant, New York 2008

Visa d'or, Visa pour l'image, Perpignan 2007

Finalist at Grand Prix Care International du reportage Humanitaire Visa pour l'image Perpignan

Jury’s Special Award of Festival of Photojournalism Angers 1997 and 2007

3P's Grant Paris 2004

FNAC Award Jury’s Special Award, Paris 2002

Finalist at Prix Niepce 2001

Grand Prix Care International du reportage Humanitaire, Visa pour l'image Perpignan 1998



Mes compétences :

Journalisme

Reportage photo

Editing

Photographie