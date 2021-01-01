Loic DROMARD

-
Carrefour Global Sourcing Asia
- Regional Technical Manager, product development - production - method&Process
2016 - maintenant
Carrefour Global Sourcing Asia
- Quality and Production Manager
2015 - 2016
Tesco
- Senior Technical Manager - Production
Cheshunt
2013 - 2015
In charge of Technical management (clothing-production):
- Audit management through third parties,
- Supplier base compliance and de-risking, Factory improvement to Tesco international Standard:
.safety assessment,
.set up quality process,
.production follow up,
.factory training.
- re-design and reinforcement of Tesco Thailand quality follow up and KPIs,
- Involvement in supplier strategy roadmap (supplier classification, score cards, action plan)
Carrefour Global Sourcing Asia
- Quality and Production Manager
Massy
2010 - 2013
Supplier compliance, product development, quality and production follow up, team recruitment and training.
In charge of underwear’s, socks, ladies swimwear and baby care departments.
6 persons under direct management, (Fitting Engineers, Quality and Production Engineers)
Management of third parties and around 25 factories (China, Indonesia, Thailand).
- Recruitment and training of the technical staff (fitting, quality and production)
- Setup and re-enforcement of internal procedures and training.
- Re-enforcement of the textile quality assurance and production follow up: successfully improved the final inspection annual pass rate from 40% to +85% and sustained the pass rate over 80%.
- Follow up and improvement of the supplier compliance: 100% suppliers audited, no critical noncompliance.
- Sourcing, evaluation, audit and training of the new suppliers,
- Creation of Supplier score cards.
Baby care department procedure setup for direct sourcing:
- Involvement in Suppliers sourcing (technical assessment),
- New Suppliers training to Carrefour ways of working and quality requirements,
- Follow up of Suppliers audit Corrective Actions Plan,
- Technical data sheet creation from commercial request,
- Set up Qualification and Testing plan according to EU regulation,
- Testing and Quality failure management,
- Product development & risk analysis,
- Production and Quality control follow up.
Based in Hong Kong
Area: China and Indonesia.
Carrefour Global Sourcing Asia
- Quality and Production Engineer
Massy
2007 - 2010
Quality and Production Engineer:
- Apparel, Underwear and Home Textile,
- Sourcing, evaluation and audit of the new suppliers
- Suppliers training (Carrefour procedures)
- Production and Quality follow up (planning, lead times, testing, inline, final inspection)
- Ensure the suppliers respect of Carrefour social and technical charter.
Set up (quality & production) of the women & men lingerie / underwear in India
Based in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu. South India
Artisans d'Angkor
- Product Development Manager
Siem Reap
2004 - 2007
Product Development Manager (Feb. 07- Jun. 07)
Set up the product development department (method & process, interface management between the design and production departments). 7 persons under direct management.
•Design and implement the product technical data sheets and sewing instructions.
•Optimize production costs through proposal for new technical approaches.
•Re-design the fire security system and associated training.
Textile Technical Unit Manager (Oct. 04-jan. 07)
Set up an industrial dying workshop & water treatment plants. Reduced the dying reject from 80% to less than 10%.
8 persons under direct management.
•Set up an industrial dying workshop process (pilot tests, technical and process instructions design, initial training of the operational unit and the production start-up).
•Design & Set up of the raw water pre-treatment for the dying unit.
•Switch to Bayer Dystar dyes to comply with international standard: dying tests, new color formulas, process instructions, training of the dying operational staff and the unit production start-up.
•Design & Set up of the waste water treatment plant.
•Implement quality indicators and technical improvement to increase the quality level and the productivity results of the dying, winding and weaving processes.
Production Director Assistant (Feb 04-Sept 04)
Improvement of the hand dying process and dying quality.
Sapeur Pompiers
- Sapeur Pompier Volontaire
2001 - 2003