Loïc HUOT
Loïc HUOT
Lille
En résumé
Entreprises
ALTAVIA Lille
- Chef de Projet Process - responsable pôle optimisation
Lille (59000)
2016 - maintenant
Graphèmes
- Designer graphique
Lille
2014 - 2015
BANZAII communication
- Directeur Artistique
Lille
2009 - 2013
Groupe Michel Dervyn
- Responsable de création
Lille
2008 - 2009
DDB nouveau monde
- Directeur artistique
Lille
2007 - 2008
Penez Communication
- Graphiste - Maquettiste
Lille
2004 - 2006
Euro RSCG Compagnie
- Directeur artistique
Lille
2003 - 2003
Coconuts SA
- Directeur artistique junior
Lille (59000)
2003 - 2003
Télérama
- Rédacteur graphiste
Paris (75000)
2001 - 2002
Formations
Réseau
Agathe HENAULT
Allan/alain COLLINS/POLIN
Catherine PIPERS
Emilie LIEVEN
Jean-Sébastien ARTIELLE
Julien CHEVALLIER
Marc TOUCHARD
Peggy CHARLOT
Rose LE CORRE
Stephane DUBROMEL
