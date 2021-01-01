Menu

Loïc MARTIN

Colombes Cedex

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Hispano-Suiza - Development engineer

    Colombes Cedex 2015 - maintenant Technical project owner for externally designed parts such as bearings, dynamic seals: I make sure that external designed parts fit to our technical needs, and following the defined processes.
    Tests plannification and piloting.
    Causal analysis for events on material in use.

  • Snecma - Interim - treatment for deviations

    Courcouronnes 2014 - 2014 Deviations treatment , lifetime calculation on structural parts

  • Snecma - Junior engineer

    Courcouronnes 2013 - 2013 Development on computaton workflow / study on composite FAN blade geometry

Formations

  • Supméca Paris

    Saint Ouen 2010 - 2013 5

    Skills in conception / simulation (Workbench, Abaqus, Matlab, Patran, CATIA V5, ...), material behaviour, solid, surface and fluid mechanics...
    Interested in Conception, simulation, optimisation and every types of physical modeling.

  • Lycée François Premier

    Fontainebleau 2008 - 2010 classe préparatoire MP

