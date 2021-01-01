Menu

Loic MUREZ

  • gérant de société
  • ENT. Murez
  • gérant de société

FLINES-LEZ-RACHES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ENT. Murez - Gérant de société

    Autre | FLINES-LEZ-RACHES 2019 - maintenant

  • Daniel Moquet Signe Vos Allées - Chef d'équipe

    Flines lez raches 2012 - 2020

Formations

  • CFA De Lesquin (Lesquin)

    Lesquin 2009 - 2011

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel