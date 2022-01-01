Menu

Loïck THEBAULT

Paris

En résumé

Salut à tous!

J'ai pour projet de devenir un acteur engagé dans le monde de l'Agilité et suis enthousiaste à l'idée de la transformation positive qui agite nos métiers du numérique.

Curieux par nature, je suis une personne à l'écoute des gens, bienveillant et compréhensif!
Je possède également de bonnes compétences en communication et une personnalité sympathique !

J'ai une solide expérience internationale et je suis totalement bilingue, ayant eu l'immense chance de pouvoir vivre le rêve américain quelques années !

A la recherche permanente de nouveaux défis à relever, j'ai hâte d'explorer le monde et j'ai à cœur de multiplier mes connexions internationales !

Alors, tentés de me mettre au défi ? :)

__________________________________________________________________________________

Hi everybody!

My goal is to become a committed player in the world of Agility and I am excited about the positive transformation that is shaking our digital businesses.

Curious by nature, I am a person who listens to people, caring and understanding!
I also have good communication skills and a friendly personality!

I have a solid international experience and I am totally bilingual, I had the immense chance to live the American dream a few years!

In the constant search for new challenges, I look forward to exploring the world and I am keen to increase my international connections!

So, tempted to challenge me? :)

Mes compétences :
PHP
Jira
Spring
SQL Developer
Java EE
Maven
C++
Agile Scrum
HTML 5
JavaScript
3DExperience
Product Lifecycle Management
Jenkins
C
Java 2 Enterprise Edition
Agile Methodology
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Office
UNIX
Microsoft Outlook
Apache Subversion
Confluence
Git
Gradle
IntelliJ IDEA
Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine
DevOps
Apache Maven
Bitbucket
C Programming Language
CSS3
HTML5
JScript
Microsoft C-SHARP
Personal Home Page
Python Programming
Ruby on Rails
SQL
Scrum Methodology
SonarQube
Spring Boot
Windows Server
jQuery

Entreprises

  • SOGETI HIGH TECH - Concepteur Confirmé / Paramétreur

    Paris 2017 - maintenant - Développement J2EE du contexte Datafeeding

    - Développement JAVA des interfaces de données

    - Intégration continue de la solution

    - Entretien de la documentation technique

    - Application de la méthodologie Agile SAFE

    ENVIRONNEMENT & OUTILS:

    OUTILS: AIRBUS, WINDOWS, UNIX, MS Office, Gmail Outlook, Intellijidea, Putty, SVN, 3DExperience 2017 x; Gradle, Tomcat, Git, Jira, Confluence

  • PROCESSIA SOLUTIONS - Consultant PLM

    2015 - 2017 - Développement J2EE des patchs correctifs

    - Entretien de la plateforme ENOVIA

    - Entretien de l'intégration continue, méthodologie DevOps.

    - Mise en production, déploiement de scripts.

    - Support utilisateur, assistance fonctionnelle.

    OUTILS: WINDOWS, Windows Server, MS Office, SVN, Git, Jenkins, MQL, TVC, Enovia 2012x, TCL, Teamviewer, Outlook, Jira

Formations

  • Griffith College (Dublin)

    Dublin 2014 - 2015 Griffith Professionnal Certificate in International Business

    Année à l'étranger dans le cadre de ma 4ème année à EPITECH.

  • EPITECH - European Institute Of Technology

    Paris 2010 - 2016 Expert en technologies de l'information

