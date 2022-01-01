Loïck THEBAULT

Salut à tous!
J'ai pour projet de devenir un acteur engagé dans le monde de l'Agilité et suis enthousiaste à l'idée de la transformation positive qui agite nos métiers du numérique.
Curieux par nature, je suis une personne à l'écoute des gens, bienveillant et compréhensif!
Je possède également de bonnes compétences en communication et une personnalité sympathique !
J'ai une solide expérience internationale et je suis totalement bilingue, ayant eu l'immense chance de pouvoir vivre le rêve américain quelques années !
A la recherche permanente de nouveaux défis à relever, j'ai hâte d'explorer le monde et j'ai à cœur de multiplier mes connexions internationales !
Alors, tentés de me mettre au défi ? :)
__________________________________________________________________________________
Hi everybody!
My goal is to become a committed player in the world of Agility and I am excited about the positive transformation that is shaking our digital businesses.
Curious by nature, I am a person who listens to people, caring and understanding!
I also have good communication skills and a friendly personality!
I have a solid international experience and I am totally bilingual, I had the immense chance to live the American dream a few years!
In the constant search for new challenges, I look forward to exploring the world and I am keen to increase my international connections!
So, tempted to challenge me? :)
Mes compétences :
PHP
Jira
Spring
SQL Developer
Java EE
Maven
C++
Agile Scrum
HTML 5
JavaScript
3DExperience
Product Lifecycle Management
Jenkins
C
Java 2 Enterprise Edition
Agile Methodology
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Office
UNIX
Microsoft Outlook
Apache Subversion
Confluence
Git
Gradle
IntelliJ IDEA
Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine
DevOps
Apache Maven
Bitbucket
C Programming Language
CSS3
HTML5
JScript
Microsoft C-SHARP
Personal Home Page
Python Programming
Ruby on Rails
SQL
Scrum Methodology
SonarQube
Spring Boot
Windows Server
jQuery
Pas de contact professionnel