Loïck THEBAULT

Salut à tous!



J'ai pour projet de devenir un acteur engagé dans le monde de l'Agilité et suis enthousiaste à l'idée de la transformation positive qui agite nos métiers du numérique.



Curieux par nature, je suis une personne à l'écoute des gens, bienveillant et compréhensif!

Je possède également de bonnes compétences en communication et une personnalité sympathique !



J'ai une solide expérience internationale et je suis totalement bilingue, ayant eu l'immense chance de pouvoir vivre le rêve américain quelques années !



A la recherche permanente de nouveaux défis à relever, j'ai hâte d'explorer le monde et j'ai à cœur de multiplier mes connexions internationales !



Alors, tentés de me mettre au défi ? :)



__________________________________________________________________________________



Hi everybody!



My goal is to become a committed player in the world of Agility and I am excited about the positive transformation that is shaking our digital businesses.



Curious by nature, I am a person who listens to people, caring and understanding!

I also have good communication skills and a friendly personality!



I have a solid international experience and I am totally bilingual, I had the immense chance to live the American dream a few years!



In the constant search for new challenges, I look forward to exploring the world and I am keen to increase my international connections!



So, tempted to challenge me? :)



Mes compétences :

PHP

Jira

Spring

SQL Developer

Java EE

Maven

C++

Agile Scrum

HTML 5

JavaScript

3DExperience

Product Lifecycle Management

Jenkins

C

Java 2 Enterprise Edition

Agile Methodology

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Office

UNIX

Microsoft Outlook

Apache Subversion

Confluence

Git

Gradle

IntelliJ IDEA

Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine

DevOps

Apache Maven

Bitbucket

C Programming Language

CSS3

HTML5

JScript

Microsoft C-SHARP

Personal Home Page

Python Programming

Ruby on Rails

SQL

Scrum Methodology

SonarQube

Spring Boot

Windows Server

jQuery