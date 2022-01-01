Menu

Louis A. SCHLUMBERGER

Zürich

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Zurich Financial Services - Design & Development Specialist

    Zürich 1999 - 2001

  • UBS - Design Specialist

    Paris 1998 - 1999

  • LAS - Independent Art Creator

    1990 - maintenant www.louisschlumberger.com

Formations

  • Chelsea College Of Art And Design (London)

    London 2001 - 2002 MA Fine Arts

    Art

  • Sotheby'S Institute Of Art (London)

    London 1989 - 1990 Art History/ Works of Art Course/ Postgraduate

    Art History

  • University Of St Gallen HSG SG (St.Gallen)

    St.Gallen 1985 - 1988 Finance

Réseau

