Menu

Louis FITAMANT

BREST

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vente
Marketing
Management
Travail en équipe
Team building

Entreprises

  • Getpro - Technical Recruiter

    2018 - maintenant As a Technical Recruiter, I am in charge of recruitment assignments for Getpro clients. My assignments range from writing the scoring card with the client to the onboarding of the candidate.

  • Hays - Recruitment Officer IT

    Paris 2017 - 2017 My mission was to connect companies (software publishers, CIOs, web agencies/consulting firms, etc.) with freelance IT consultants.
    During this experience, I have been involved in several projects involving different areas of expertise, such as:
    - Digital (project manager, web project manager, webdesigner, scrum master...).
    - Open source development (java, php, hybris, cms, front-end...).

  • Dayuse - Recruitment Officer

    Paris 2016 - 2017 In charge of attracting and selecting the best talents to ensure the development of the company.
    Management and optimization of sourcing solutions, qualification of international candidates (Permanent contract / Internship).
    Creation of new recruitment action plans and establishment of new partnerships.

  • Le comptoire des Ancres - Business Developer

    2016 - 2016 Creation and development of a new bar and restaurant concept .
    In charge of, customer relationship management, inventory procurement, management of supplier relations, negotiation quotes. Management of the communication campaign, community animation (Facebook).

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel