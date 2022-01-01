Louis FITAMANT

Mes compétences :
Vente
Marketing
Management
Travail en équipe
Team building
Entreprises
Getpro
- Technical Recruiter
2018 - maintenantAs a Technical Recruiter, I am in charge of recruitment assignments for Getpro clients. My assignments range from writing the scoring card with the client to the onboarding of the candidate.
Hays
- Recruitment Officer IT
Paris2017 - 2017My mission was to connect companies (software publishers, CIOs, web agencies/consulting firms, etc.) with freelance IT consultants.
During this experience, I have been involved in several projects involving different areas of expertise, such as:
- Digital (project manager, web project manager, webdesigner, scrum master...).
- Open source development (java, php, hybris, cms, front-end...).
Dayuse
- Recruitment Officer
Paris2016 - 2017In charge of attracting and selecting the best talents to ensure the development of the company.
Management and optimization of sourcing solutions, qualification of international candidates (Permanent contract / Internship).
Creation of new recruitment action plans and establishment of new partnerships.
Le comptoire des Ancres
- Business Developer
2016 - 2016Creation and development of a new bar and restaurant concept .
In charge of, customer relationship management, inventory procurement, management of supplier relations, negotiation quotes. Management of the communication campaign, community animation (Facebook).