Louis FRANCESCHI

PARIS

En résumé

Currently, I have two possible careers in mind, after graduating from Sup'Biotech (Master Level) :

-Either, becoming an Industrialisation Engineer, either in the bio-based-compounds or in the bio-energy sectors.
-Or, becoming an Laboratory Engineer developing a micro-organism of industrial intrest, capable of Synthesizing/Degrading/Modifying a compound of intrest, still in the bio-based-compounds or in the bio-energy sectors, but also in the depollution sector.

Mes compétences :
Microbiologie
Biochimie
Chimie analytique
Chimie organique
Western Blotting
Python Programming
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
HTML
Gestion de projet
Microsoft Project
Microbiologie industrielle
Fermentation
5S

Entreprises

  • Sup'Biotech - Chef de Projet Etudiant

    2015 - maintenant Installation d'un mur végétalisé à vocation alimentaire et décorative au sein du Campus de Sup'Biotech.
    Les différentes plantes de ce mur végétalisé seront choisies pour fonctionner en synergie avec les cultures alimentaires.

  • Bio Springer - Ingénieur Laboratoire Stagiaire

    2014 - 2014 -Optimisation de l'utilisation d'un produit de Bio Springer pour la production d'un ferment lactique d'intérêt industriel :
    °Préparation et exécution de fermentations en bioréacteurs
    °Prélèvements et Analyses (biomasse et activité) des ferments obtenus

    -Implémentation d'une méthode de dosage rapide de la substance active dans le produit de Bio Springer

    -Initiation et aide à l'organisation, selon les normes 5S, d'un Laboratoire de R&D de Bio Springer

  • CSTB - Technicien de Laboratoire

    Marne-la-Vallée cedex 2 2013 - 2013 Assistance à Stéphane Moularat (Docteur en biochimie-Ingénieur d'Etude et de Recherche, CSTB).
    -Culture de moississures mycotoxinogènes.
    -Prélèvement d'échantillons d'air.
    -Analyses d'échantillon d'air par GC-MS.
    -Analyses en Composantes Principales de résultats.
    -Synthèse et analyse de résultats.

  • Sup'Biotech - Etudiant Chef de Projet ; Responsable R&D et Production

    2013 - 2014 Chef d'un projet étudiant effectué dans le cadre de Sup'Biotech visant à développer un produit innovant anti-salissures biologiques murales.
    Compétences acquises:
    -Etat de l'art et Veille réglementaire/concurrentielle/scientifique
    -Evaluation des possibles points bloquants
    -Présentation pour validation du concept devant un jury de professionnels
    -Mise en place de protocoles expérimentaux pour établir une preuve de concept

Formations

  • Roskilde University RUC (Roskilde)

    Roskilde 2013 - 2014 Mini projet de recherche sur les paramètres cinétiques d’une cellulase

  • Université Paris Est Val De Marne Créteil (UPEC)

    Creteil 2011 - 2014 Licence Chimie-Biologie

    Formation en cumulatif de Sup'Biotech

  • Supbiotech (ISBP)

    Paris 2011 - maintenant Bachelor Biotechnologies

    Sup'Biotech - Ecole d'ingénierie spécialisée en biotechnologies en 5 ans (Villejuif, 94)
    Actuellement en 4ème année :
    (Modules : Génie des Procédés, Organisation Industrielle-Logistique, Gestion de projet, Techniques de laboratoire, Biochimie, Biologie moléculaire, Chimie Organique)

