Louis GAZAGNE

Longages

En résumé

Mes compétences :
C
MySQL

Entreprises

  • Espace Charpente - Intérimaire

    Longages 2014 - 2014

  • Scout Real Estate - Animateur

    2013 - 2014

  • Privée - Enseignant

    2010 - 2011 aux devoirs pour des élèves de primaire toutes matières confondues (1 an)

Formations

  • Epitech

    Paris 2014 - maintenant Bachelor

    Expertise en langage
    * C
    * MySQL

  • IUT Informatique

    Rodez 2013 - 2014 Initiation aux langages de programmation
    * PL/SQL
    * assembleur 80x86
    * Microsoft Visual Studio
    * UML

  • Lycée Saliege

    Balma Gramont 2012 - 2013 Grandes Écoles en Physique-Chimie

  • Lycee Lacroix (Narbonne)

    Narbonne 2011 - 2012 Baccalauréat S