Louis HENOCQ

  • Iron Mountain
  • Regional Sales Director Emerging Markets, Global Digital Solutions

Paris

En résumé

16 years successful experience starting from the field, in the Digital transformation and information management space, leveraging on international experience from global corporations with multiple Leadership skills aquired around Business Consulting, Sales, Operation and Business Unit management with full P&L responsibilities.

Strong sense of commitment to deliver results and action oriented,
Ability to engage, influence, motivate and create effective teams and partnerships,
Experience in a global publicly-listed company with a matrix organization,
Experience in managing local P&L as well as regional function
Strong customer culture, ability to deal in complex environments with any type of contact,
Ability to analyze and synthesize information to facilitate decision making at all levels,
Dynamic, passionate, innovative Leader with winning culture

Majored in : #P&L, #BusinessUnitmanagement, #SalesManagement, #consulting, #marketing, # ChannelSales , #Capture, #EnterpriseContentManagement, #ECM, #ContentServicesPlatform, #CSP, #IntelligentDocumentProcessing, #IDP, #ArtificialIntelligence, #Machine Learning, #AI/ML, #Information Governance, #Workflow, #BusinessProcessOutsourcing, #BPO, #Cloud, #SaaS, #esignature

Entreprises

  • Iron Mountain - Regional Sales Director Emerging Markets, Global Digital Solutions

    Commercial | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant Regional Sales Leadership position, in charge of driving the Digital Solutions sales for 16 countries in EMEA including Southern & Eastern Europe, MENAT, Russia & CIS.

    • Accountable for delivering New Sales bookings targets for the region (double-digit million $)
    • Hire, train & coach Digital Solutions Sales specialist
    • Sales enablement and training
    • Active support with direct involvement on sales cycle for large opportunities
    • Enhance collaboration between countries (P&L) and Digital Solutions function (matrix)
    • Featured speaker in large conference and public event

    +112% sales quota achievement in 2021 with +120% year over year New Sales growth, the Emerging Markets Cluster became the 2nd largest territory for EMEA in 2021 and the most successful in terms of Digital Solutions sales performance (% achievement vs quota)

  • Iron Mountain - Sales Director Europe, InSight® (Artificial Intelligence /Machine Learning)

    Commercial | Paris 2019 - 2020 Regional Sales Leadership position, reporting directly to US in charge of leading the implementation of Iron Mountain InSight GTM in Europe, supporting countries and local sales team in building pipeline from scratch and acquire first references.

    • Build foundations of core values, culture, missions to deliver 2020 goals
    • Hire and manage a team of Senior Enterprise Software Sales professionals
    • Build effective rules of engagement across different teams and partners
    • Core Sales, Digital Sales specialists and partner enablement
    • Organize public events together with Google Cloud in France, UK, Germany and Netherlands

    Generate double-digit million $ active pipeline (with an average of 18% monthly growth). Acquisition of 2 large references in 1 year in Western Europe

  • Iron Mountain - Director Business Consultants Europe - Information Governance & Digital Solutions

    Commercial | Paris 2018 - 2019 Regional Leadership position, member of the Digital Solutions Senior Leadership Team in Europe in charge of driving the Digital Solutions sales in Western Europe through the management of all the Pre Sales | Business Consultants professionals and activities.

    • Support & drive the Digital Solutions revenue growth in Western Europe
    • Transform existing Pre Sales profile into a more commercial oriented and result driven one
    • Talent and organization development to deliver Multi Years goals : hire, train, coach & retain.
    • Maximize sales efficiency through tools, process, programs
    • Enhance collaboration between countries, local teams and the Digital Solutions function (matrix)
    • Collaborate in design and implementation of the Sales strategy for Digital Solutions in EU
    • Identify and build partnerships with agile 3rd parties to accelerate the growth
    • Featured speaker on strategic marketing campaign (ie #PhysicalMeetsDigital)

    Double-digit million $ bookings delivered (101% quota achievement) with +61% team performance increase in a year.

  • Iron Mountain - Business Unit Director | P&L Leader - Information Governance and Digital Solutions

    Direction générale | Paris 2016 - 2018 Leadership position, member of the Executive Committee in France in charge of driving the Business Unit of Digital Solutions including all divisions as : Pre Sales, Sales, Implementation & Operations.

    • Full P&L responsibilities in charge of delivering profitable growth targets (revenue & EBITDA)
    • Integrate Recall Legacy Digital Business Unit, restructuring and deliver synergies
    • Define, implement and execute the GTM strategy and align the organization
    • Create the culture & values around our Clients, Our People, our Shareholders
    • Team management Pre Sales, Sales & Operations : +100 professionals, 4 production units
    • Sales Management & direct involvement on the field for large and complex deals
    • Operation management : production, LEAN projects, offshoring & cost reduction projects.
    • Manage directly Strategic Alliances and indirect channel business
    • Featured speaker on large conference and public events

    +16% year over year revenue growth for a double-digit million $ business unit. After the integration of Recall and organization restructuring, the BU Digital Solutions in France for Iron Mountain became the 2nd largest revenue and EBITDA contributor for Europe in that period.

  • Recall France - Business Unit Director | P&L Leader - Digital Solutions

    Direction générale | Paris 2015 - 2016 Senior Leadership position, member of the Executive Committee in France in charge of driving the Business Unit of Digital Solutions including all divisions as : Pre Sales, Sales, Implementation & Operations.

    • Full P&L responsibilities in charge of delivering profitable growth targets (revenue & EBITDA)
    • Define, implement and execute the GTM strategy and align the organization
    • Create the culture & values around our Clients, Our People, our Shareholders
    • Team management Pre Sales, Sales & Operations : +55 professionals, 2 production units
    • Sales Management & direct involvement on the field for large and complex deals
    • Operation management : production, LEAN projects, offshoring & cost reduction projects.
    • Manage directly Strategic Alliances and indirect channel business

    +26% year over year revenue growth for a multi-million $ business unit. The BU Digital Solutions in France became the 2nd largest revenue and EBITDA contributor for Europe in that period.

  • Recall France - Business Development Manager - Digital Solutions

    Commercial | Paris (75000) 2010 - 2015 Coach-Player role combining both individual sales contribution as well as team management and in charge of the entire Digital Solutions sales for France, helping clients to drive their digital transformation initiatives through end-to-end solutions (scanning, capture, content management, workflow, storage, etc)

    • Responsible for the Digital Solutions revenue growth from existing and new clients
    • Hiring, coaching, developing and managing Teams (in direct and dotted lines)
    • Covering directly Top 10 large clients with direct accountability on all sales cycle
    • Enable Core Sales team to increase solution | value based selling skills and technics
    • Explore, build and develop strategic alliances with key partners

    4 years in a row of sales achievements delivering multi-millions $ value (both with my team and individually). +75% revenue growth over the period and closing 70% of the Digital client base in France.
    Member of the EU executive Digital Council

  • Recall France - Business Consultant

    Commercial | Paris (75000) 2005 - 2010 Hybrid role combining all responsibilities of Pre Sales Consulting | Sales to help customers driving digital transformation initiatives through end-to-end solutions (scanning, capture, content management, workflow, storage, etc)

    • Lead generation (incl. cold calling & marketing campaigns)
    • Qualification & Scoping | Solution Design
    • Business case and Financial modeling
    • Proposal & SOWs, RFP’s response
    • Accountable for all the sales cycle stage until the closing (incl. legal review)
    • Support in implementation and project management

    4 years in a row of sales achievements delivering multi-millions $ value.

Formations