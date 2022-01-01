Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Louis LAFRANCESCHINA
Ajouter
Louis LAFRANCESCHINA
VEUREY VOROIZE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Le Dauphiné Libéré
- Cadre Informaticien
VEUREY VOROIZE
1977 - 2010
Retraité depuis Septembre 2017 et heureux de l'être !
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Bosi GEORGES
Françoise LECLERC
Guillaume DRAGO
Nathalie MASSON
Pascal GRUDLER
Philippe LEVY