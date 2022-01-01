Louis LAINÉ

-
Home GmbH
- Software Engineer
2017 - maintenant
Mobile Engineer using React-native and Typescript.
Back-end development using Ruby, Scala and NodeJS
Analytics using metabase, segment, intercom, adjust
Pantaflix GmbH
- Backend Engineer
2016 - 2017
Ecratum
- Junior Software Engineer
2016 - 2016
Web development
- Extend the company’s application while delivering new processes workflows and features.
- Helped the company to reach the full product feature set.
- Technical environment :
Ruby, Rails, JRuby, RSpec, Capybara, Sequel, Postgresql 9.5, Redis, Sidekiq
System programming development
- Analysis, design and implementation of an internal back-office application.
- Allow the company’s employees to manage all the data without having a technical knowledge.
Technical environment :
D (using Dmd 2.7 and Ldc 1 compiler), Vibe.d, Postgresql 9.5
Bob El Web
- Freelance software developer
Bordeaux
2015 - 2015
Development of an email marketing service tool
- Analysis, design and development of a WYSIWYG email creator tool. Email templates
management, live visualisation of the email, advanced design creator.
- Allow the clients to create and deploy communication campaigns using emailing without any
code or design knowledge.
- Technical environment
TDD, Jasmine, AngularJS 1.4, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3, Apigility 1.3, GIT, Git-flow,
Scrum.
Bob El Web
- Software Developer
Bordeaux
2015 - 2015
First year Masters degree intership
Development of search engine
- Analysis, design and development of the engine. Mapping design, advanced queries, river
from MySQL.
- Allow the company to have a powerful search engine increasing their queries results time by
100.
- Technical environment
ElasticSearch, Apache Lucence, PHP, CentOS, Kibana, Logstash, Scrum.
Setup a JavaScript/AngularJS quality workflow on the entreprise applications.
- Internal audit of the application’s quality, quality tools benchmark, setup of unit and functional
test workflow.
- Allow the company to increase the quality of their applications, reduce bugs and technical
debt.
- Technical environment
Karma, Jasmine, Protractor, JSCS, JSLint, JavaScript, AngularJS, Scrum.
SQLI
- Software Developer in the technical unit
Levallois-Perret
2014 - 2014
Last year Bachelor degree intership.
Development of a seating-plan management application
- Implementation of capacity planning, statistics and advanced management features
- Allows the bordelaise agency to prevent offices overpopulation
- Technical environment
· AngularJS, JavaScript, Symfony 2.5, Restful API, MySQL, Jenkins, Apache
KPI integration to a business decision application.
- Archive, processing and analysis of sonar 4 metrics in NoSQL database.
- Quick access to key performance indicators on current projects for project managers.
- Technical environment
· NoSQL, NodeJS, AngularJS, MongoDb, Sonar 4, Jenkins, RESTFul API
Delta Services
- Analyste développeur
GRENOBLE
2013 - 2013
Développement d’un site web applicatif et d’une application mobile Android.
Evt Technique : Symfony 2.1, PHP 5, SQL Server, jQuery, JAVA, Android, ORMLite, Xubuntu.
Biwicom
- Analyste développeur
2013 - 2013
Analyse, conception et développement d’une plateforme de marché pharmaceutique.
Evt technique : Symfony 2.1, PHP 5, MySQL, Backbone.JS, Bootstrap 2,3, HTML5, CSS3, Responsive web-design
Helenic Realty
- Chef de projet technique, analyste développeur
2012 - 2013
Refonte d’une application web de catalogue immobilier
Evt technique : Tomcat 7, Java, JEE 6, Javascript, PostgreSQL, Ubuntu
Ecobox
- Analyste, développeur
Shanghai
2012 - 2012
Conception d’un module d’import/export de géographique, réalisation d'une fonctionnalité de suivi en temps réel, intégration au SIG
Evt technique : PHP 5, Dynmap 7, Google Maps/Earth, KML, jQuery, Javascript
Teletòn Valparaiso
- Chef d'équipe
2010 - 2010
Chef d’équipe bénévole au sein d’un groupe de 8 personnes ayant pour but la construction d’infrastructure pour handicapés.