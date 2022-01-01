Louis LAINÉ

Menu

Enthusiast and passionate about computer science since middle school, strong supporter of free software, I am very focused on writing simple and maintainable code that can be understood by others developers.
Eager to learn, discover and break out of my comfort zone, I’m always attentive to work with best practices and enjoy using agiles processes such as XP or Scrum.
You can find my work on https://github.com/llaine follow me on https://twitter.com/laine_louis

Mes compétences :
Bower
SVN
Enterprise JavaBeans
Docker
Oracle Database
Meteor
PHP 5
C/C++
JavaServer Framework
Grunt
NoSQL
UNIX
SQLite
Bash
JavaScript
OpenStack
MongoDB
JSTL
Redis
Python
AngularJS
Sonar 4
Apache
Git
PostgreSQL
Symfony
Servlet
GNU/Linux
Node.js
Nginx
PL/SQL
MySQL
CSS 3
HTML 5
Doctrine
JQuery
JQuery UI

Entreprises

  • Home GmbH - Software Engineer

    2017 - maintenant Mobile Engineer using React-native and Typescript.
    Back-end development using Ruby, Scala and NodeJS
    Analytics using metabase, segment, intercom, adjust

  • Pantaflix GmbH - Backend Engineer

    2016 - 2017

  • Ecratum - Junior Software Engineer

    2016 - 2016 Web development
    - Extend the company’s application while delivering new processes workflows and features.
    - Helped the company to reach the full product feature set.
    - Technical environment :
    Ruby, Rails, JRuby, RSpec, Capybara, Sequel, Postgresql 9.5, Redis, Sidekiq

    System programming development
    - Analysis, design and implementation of an internal back-office application.
    - Allow the company’s employees to manage all the data without having a technical knowledge.
    Technical environment :
    D (using Dmd 2.7 and Ldc 1 compiler), Vibe.d, Postgresql 9.5

  • Bob El Web - Freelance software developer

    Bordeaux 2015 - 2015 Development of an email marketing service tool

    - Analysis, design and development of a WYSIWYG email creator tool. Email templates
    management, live visualisation of the email, advanced design creator.
    - Allow the clients to create and deploy communication campaigns using emailing without any
    code or design knowledge.
    - Technical environment
    TDD, Jasmine, AngularJS 1.4, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3, Apigility 1.3, GIT, Git-flow,
    Scrum.

  • Bob El Web - Software Developer

    Bordeaux 2015 - 2015 First year Masters degree intership

    Development of search engine
    - Analysis, design and development of the engine. Mapping design, advanced queries, river
    from MySQL.
    - Allow the company to have a powerful search engine increasing their queries results time by
    100.
    - Technical environment
    ElasticSearch, Apache Lucence, PHP, CentOS, Kibana, Logstash, Scrum.


    Setup a JavaScript/AngularJS quality workflow on the entreprise applications.
    - Internal audit of the application’s quality, quality tools benchmark, setup of unit and functional
    test workflow.
    - Allow the company to increase the quality of their applications, reduce bugs and technical
    debt.
    - Technical environment
    Karma, Jasmine, Protractor, JSCS, JSLint, JavaScript, AngularJS, Scrum.

  • SQLI - Software Developer in the technical unit

    Levallois-Perret 2014 - 2014 Last year Bachelor degree intership.

    Development of a seating-plan management application
    - Implementation of capacity planning, statistics and advanced management features
    - Allows the bordelaise agency to prevent offices overpopulation
    - Technical environment
    · AngularJS, JavaScript, Symfony 2.5, Restful API, MySQL, Jenkins, Apache

    KPI integration to a business decision application.
    - Archive, processing and analysis of sonar 4 metrics in NoSQL database.
    - Quick access to key performance indicators on current projects for project managers.
    - Technical environment
    · NoSQL, NodeJS, AngularJS, MongoDb, Sonar 4, Jenkins, RESTFul API

  • Delta Services - Analyste développeur

    GRENOBLE 2013 - 2013 Développement d’un site web applicatif et d’une application mobile Android.

    Evt Technique : Symfony 2.1, PHP 5, SQL Server, jQuery, JAVA, Android, ORMLite, Xubuntu.

  • Biwicom - Analyste développeur

    2013 - 2013 Analyse, conception et développement d’une plateforme de marché pharmaceutique.

    Evt technique : Symfony 2.1, PHP 5, MySQL, Backbone.JS, Bootstrap 2,3, HTML5, CSS3, Responsive web-design

  • Helenic Realty - Chef de projet technique, analyste développeur

    2012 - 2013 Refonte d’une application web de catalogue immobilier
    Evt technique : Tomcat 7, Java, JEE 6, Javascript, PostgreSQL, Ubuntu

  • Ecobox - Analyste, développeur

    Shanghai 2012 - 2012 Conception d’un module d’import/export de géographique, réalisation d'une fonctionnalité de suivi en temps réel, intégration au SIG
    Evt technique : PHP 5, Dynmap 7, Google Maps/Earth, KML, jQuery, Javascript

  • Teletòn Valparaiso - Chef d'équipe

    2010 - 2010 Chef d’équipe bénévole au sein d’un groupe de 8 personnes ayant pour but la construction d’infrastructure pour handicapés.

Formations

