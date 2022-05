Louis LAMY

Conception and development of active ingredients from plant, fine chemicals, or biotechnology Technical and scientific management for chemicals, biotechnology and personal care ingredients.

Emphasis on corporate strategy development integration, business restructuration, strategic product development, for cosmetics and personal care in BtoB.



Specialities :



Leadership development,

Strategy development

Management of innovation -. Personal Care .

IP expertise: freedom to operate, patentability,.

Competitive watch, regulation watch

R&D Leadership

Ingredient bioactivity/discovery

Scientific leadership and management

Scientific communication

Claim support



Mes compétences :

Strategie

Leadership

R&D and Technological Innovations

Conception

Management

Brevet

Ingredients nutritionnels

Communication corporate

Sécurité

Anglais

Biotechnologies

Principes actifs

CRM

Cosmétique

Innovation

Biologie cellulaire

Fusions acquisitions

Chimie fine