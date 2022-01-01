Retail
Louis LANNOY
Louis LANNOY
COURRIÈRES
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
2L créations
- Infographiste
2015 - maintenant
Paoma Studio
- Infographiste
Marcq-en-Barœul
2013 - 2014
Stagiaire
Saint Maclou
- Vendeur
2008 - 2012
UCAR
- Préparateur de véhicules / réceptionniste
Boulogne-Billancourt
2007 - 2008
SFR
- Vendeur
2004 - 2006
Formations
ID FORMATION
Lille Fives
2013 - 2014
Titre professionnel Infographiste Metteur en Page
Ecole Pigier (Lyon)
Lyon
2004 - 2006
Lycée Guy Mollet (Arras)
Arras
2000 - 2002
Jérémy MITERNIQUE