Louis LANNOY

COURRIÈRES

Entreprises

  • 2L créations - Infographiste

    2015 - maintenant

  • Paoma Studio - Infographiste

    Marcq-en-Barœul 2013 - 2014 Stagiaire

  • Saint Maclou - Vendeur

    2008 - 2012

  • UCAR - Préparateur de véhicules / réceptionniste

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2007 - 2008

  • SFR - Vendeur

    2004 - 2006

Formations

  • ID FORMATION

    Lille Fives 2013 - 2014 Titre professionnel Infographiste Metteur en Page

  • Ecole Pigier (Lyon)

    Lyon 2004 - 2006

  • Lycée Guy Mollet (Arras)

    Arras 2000 - 2002

Réseau