Menu

Louis LOJOU

SOUSTONS

En résumé

Dear Madam, Sir,
Currently, located in the warehouse of ADIDAS Wilkes-Barre (USA), I am working as site manager, in intralogistic automatisation, for KNAPP. My jobs is to work with the hand of the Project Manager for completing the contract scope, who’s done by our teams and ours subcontractors until the last hand over (go-live) with the customer.
Before this, I was also site manager in a metal construction field for DL GROUP. I had to manage and coordinate all business progress from R&D Department, build mounting on site, to invoicing.
Also, I used to be a mechanical supervisor at FIVES Group for the construction of the new cement factory : Qatar National Cement Company 5 in Qatar. I was in charge of the proper mounting and well fitting of the mechanical parts on rotary KILN and Cement Mill (conveyor belts, Air slides, Bucket elevators, Ball mills grinding... )

Moreover, I worked on maintenance mission as mechanical supervisor for LafargeHolcim in Erwekoro 2 cement plant close to the south of Nigeria. I completed our shutdown mission until the end. My tasks were to reinforce and supervise Nigerian mechanical workers building and fitting mechanical and steel spares until the end of the shutdown.

I graduated from Alfred Kastler School in France with an Associate Degree in Sheet Metal Design with extensive hands-on knowledge in Computer Aided Design (Autocad, Solidworks), and management. I got a Technical High School Diploma and a Vocational Diploma in Boiler making and metal construction certifying in several skills in R&D, workshops and also construction sites.

I enjoy being challenged and would be proud to work for your respectable company. It would be a win, win situation for both if I was given the opportunity to work with your team on international sites.

I hope my hands-on experiences and practical knowledge from KNAPP in the USA, FivesGroup in Qatar and LafargeHolcim in Nigeria are well suited to the goals of your organization.

Always available for any questions.
Thanking you in advance.
Yours Faithfully,

Mes compétences :
Solidworks
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Office
AutoCAD
Coordination de projets
Suivi de chantiers

Entreprises

  • KNAPP AG - Onsite Project Manager

    2018 - maintenant Suivi, reporting et validation des objectifs + planning Réceptions contractuelles Coordination de toutes les activités de chantier (mécanique, électrique, automatisation, mise en service, sous-traitants) Responsable de la sécurité du site Interlocuteur physique du Client et Consultant

  • Groupe Dl - Conducteur des Travaux

    2017 - 2018 Devis, Planning, Phasages, Modes Opératoires Objectifs chantier Déclaration Sous-traitant Réunion de coordination
    Pilotage/Suivi/Coordination d’affaire en marché publique et privé :
    ASF gare péage de Capbreton (40), Carrefour Noaillan (33), OPH Alberca à Saint Vincent de Paul (40), Logements Clairsienne Meyrie Biscarosse (40) Aménagement du Service du SIVOM à Pontenx-les-forges (40)…

  • Fives - Superviseur Mécanique

    Paris 2016 - 2017 Supervision de montage sur les ateliers et d’équipements mécaniques,
    Suivi du planning des travaux et reporting d’intervention, des certificats de réception et d’essais,
    Contrôle des sous-traitants

    Atelier de Broyage Ciment - équipements : Convoyeur à Bandes, élévateur à bande (AUMUND, Transporteur aéroglissières, séparateur dynamique, cellules pesons, plaques d’impact (SHENKPROCESS), GAMBAROTTA, Broyeurs à boulets, Blindage ESTANDA, centrale de lubrification, filtres à manches, ventilateurs, filtres de dépoussiérage, Motoréducteur, Réducteur CMD JUMBOREX

    Ligne de cuisson et refroidissement – équipements : Four, Station de roulement, butée hydraulique, gaine d’air tertiaire, bruleurs, électro filtres, capot de chauffes, refroidisseurs (ETA Cooler Claudius Peters), Broyeur Marteau, Convoyeur à tablier métallique, Transporteur à chaine

  • LafargeHolcim - Superviseur Mécanique (Maintenance)

    Rapperswil-Jona 2015 - 2015
    Encadrer les équipes mécaniques afin d’assurer la qualité et la conformité par rapport aux objectifs définis (délais) par l’entreprise.
    Organiser et gérer des moyens matériels et humains.

    Réaliser les montages métalliques dédiés à la maintenance ou à la rénovation d’équipements mécaniques de la cimenterie. Exemples :
    - Charpente métallique et toit du capot de chauffe (KILN Hood)
    - Chariot de tension sur le convoyeur à calcaire (LBC Trolley)
    - Structure de soutien de la trémie d’apport (KILN Feed Hopper)
    - Chute de matière doubles passes pour le Clinker (Plant convoyeur)
    - Renforcement des doubles trappes de chute de matière
    - Plaque de filtration de matière (Cement Mill)
    - Montage et assemblage (soudage) à l’aide d’un gabarit (Five pillard) des tubes et viroles du Bruleur de four : Pillard Novaflam (KILN Burner).

    Assister le suivi de supervision du montage métallique & mécanique durant l’arrêt d’usine : - Broyeur cru vertical avec séparateur dynamique et statique.
    - Gaine de ventilation d’air tertiaire
    - Changement des briques réfractaires du four.


  • Michel planté système - Soudeur TIG inox

    2013 - 2013 • Assistance à l’Atelier Assemblage Inox
    • Assistance à l’Atelier de Découpe Laser
    • Réalisation de pièces en série
    • Soudure TIG inox
    • Contrôle de plans avec le dessinateur

  • Michel planté système - Soudeur TIG inox

    2012 - 2012 • Chaudronnerie
    • soudage TIG Inox

  • SARL Nagouas - Chaudronnier

    2011 - 2011 • Métallerie (Escaliers, garde-corps, Portails, Mobiliers…)
    • Chaudronnerie
    • Soudage MIG

Formations

  • Lycée Polyvalent Alfred Kastler (Talence)

    Talence 2012 - 2014 Brevet de Technicien Supérieur

    (2014) - Conception et Réalisation en Chaudronnerie Industrielle
    - Lycée Polyvalent Alfred KASTLER (Talence) -
    Académie de Bordeaux



    Brevet d'Etudes Professionnelles (2010) - Réalisation d'Ouvrages
    Chaudronnés et Structures Métalliques - Lycée Professionnel des métiers de
    l'aéronautique de Jean TARIS (Peyrehorade) - Académie de Bordeaux

  • Lycée Jean Taris

    Peyrehorade 2008 - 2012 Brevet d'Etudes Professionnelles

    Baccalauréat Professionnel (2012, Mention Assez Bien) - Technicien en
    Chaudronnerie Industrielle - Lycée Professionnel des métiers de l'aéronautique de
    Jean TARIS (Peyrehorade) - Académie de Bordeaux

    + Brevet d’Etudes Professionnelles (2010) - Réalisation d’Ouvrages Chaudronnés et Structures Métalliques

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel