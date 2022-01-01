Louis-Michel BARBOTIN

Works on CPG and non foods consumer markets : research and strategic consultancy for international CPG manufacturing companies and retailers in most countries : Western and Eastern Europe, Middle East, Far East and South East Asia, North , Central and South America.
Engaging with Executives to identify strategic issues and execute large scale/impact solutions; considered an expert and business partner by clients.
Applies knowledge of the business, industry and domain expertise to identify, create and close business opportunities.
2013 SWS SmartWorldShopper: Founder and President
2003-2012 SymphonyIRI :President Global Shopper Insights
1989-2003 MCA Marketing Concept Action: Founder and President
1979-1989 Carrefour-Promodes: Executive positions in Marketing, Logistics and International Franchise
1971-1979 SCOA : Executive VP for North America
Graduated in Law and Economical Sciences at La Sorbonne (Paris)
Professor at Paris Sorbonne University
Professor at ESSEC and EDHEC Business Schools : Strategic Marketing for Modem Retailing.
Mes compétences :
International Marketing
Pas de formation renseignée