Louis-Michel BARBOTIN

Works on CPG and non foods consumer markets : research and strategic consultancy for international CPG manufacturing companies and retailers in most countries : Western and Eastern Europe, Middle East, Far East and South East Asia, North , Central and South America.



Engaging with Executives to identify strategic issues and execute large scale/impact solutions; considered an expert and business partner by clients.



Applies knowledge of the business, industry and domain expertise to identify, create and close business opportunities.



2013 SWS SmartWorldShopper: Founder and President

2003-2012 SymphonyIRI :President Global Shopper Insights

1989-2003 MCA Marketing Concept Action: Founder and President

1979-1989 Carrefour-Promodes: Executive positions in Marketing, Logistics and International Franchise

1971-1979 SCOA : Executive VP for North America

Graduated in Law and Economical Sciences at La Sorbonne (Paris)

Professor at Paris Sorbonne University

Professor at ESSEC and EDHEC Business Schools : Strategic Marketing for Modem Retailing.







Mes compétences :

International Marketing