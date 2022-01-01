Louis MIGRAINE

Student at an engineer school with a lot of curiosity and organization skills, now looking for a freelance mission as a web developer or Java programmer.
Entreprises
Exerevnites Summer Camp
- Web Developer
2016 - 2016Website conception and design for a summer camp :
- Choice of the web hosting solution
- Website design using Wordpress
- Camp follow-up with photos and videos
Cofidis
- Commercial advisor in amicable recovery
Villeneuve-d'Ascq2014 - 2016Student jobs during my studies : Support of a team in personal managementof customers in amicable recovery :
- Direct link between customers and the company
- Negotiation, analysis and handling of difficult situations
- Different goals to reach depending of the needs of the team
- Adaptation to a complete reshuffle of the computer tool
Linköping University
- Student Intern
2014 - 2014Intern in a research laboratory, studying of the performances provided by an Altera board :
- Programming of a FPGA, using Matlab or VHDL language
- Scientific approach of performances of a system
- Report and presentation of the result in English