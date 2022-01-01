Louis-Philippe HUBERDEAU

2006 - maintenantOffering various consulting and development services.
LIEBHERR Aerospace
- Developer
2005 - 2006My initial task was to develop a publishing system to render the content provided by the team of technical writers to a printable format. The tasks were extended to adding the required features to the intranet to track the progress, provide performance indicators, handle configuration management and others.
Canadian Space Agency
- Developer
2004 - 2004I worked with the software analysis team in the mission operation department on various projects. The primary objective was to develop tools to support engineering tasks.
Formations
École De Technologie Supérieure (Montréal (Qc) Canada)
Montréal (Qc) Canada2004 - 2008
Collège Lionel-Groulx (Sainte Thérèse)
Sainte Thérèse2001 - 2004Technique d'informatique de gestion