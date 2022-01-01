Menu

Louis POISSANT

PARIS

En résumé

" If you can’t state your position in eight words, you don't have a position " Seth GODIN

Mes compétences :
Stratégie de communication
Relations Presse
Création graphique
Réseaux sociaux
Communication territoriale

Entreprises

  • We Love X - SEM Country Manager

    2016 - 2017 • Day-to-day account management of up to 20 accounts for 15 countries (France, US, UK, Italy...) in the video games sector: bid management, budget management, A/B testing, keywords and insights research
    • Analysed data and market in order to find new opportunities to develop the accounts on a global level: Display, Facebook, Native Ads, GmailAds
    • Monitored performance and conducted analytical reports
    • Trained staff on SEM, analysis and Web Marketing in general
    • Researched market trends and wrote blog posts

  • Hurra.com - Junior Account Manager

    2014 - 2015 • Day-to-day account management for up
    to 10 finance, retail and travel clients in
    English, French and Spanish: SEM, Paid
    Social Ads, Display Ads
    • Analyzed performance and drafted
    reports
    • First touchpoint with the clients,
    communication and feedback on a daily
    basis
    • Conducted account audits and suggested strategies and next steps
    • Worked with the software developing team to test process automation tools

  • VP Records - Greensleeves / Londres - Assistant Marketing et Promotion

    2013 - 2013 Gestion du blog de la structure
    Suivi des réseaux sociaux
    Rédaction et mise en page d'articles
    Relations presse
    Elaboration de newsletter

  • Askil - Chargé de communication

    2010 - 2010 Proposition et élaboration d'un nouveau logo
    Création d'une newsletter
    Prospection de nouveaux adhérents

  • Mairie de Saint-André-de-Cubzac - Chargé de communication

    2010 - 2010 Fonction de chargé de communication en juin 2008.

    Création d'une nouvelle signalétique
    Création d'affiches pour événements
    Rédaction d'articles pour le magazine municipal
    Réalisation d'interviews

  • TF1 - LCI - L'Equipe TV - Assistant JRI

    2008 - 2008 Suivi des reporters sur le terrain
    Réalisation d'interviews et de reportages
    Suivi du montage vidéo

