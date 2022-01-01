Louis POISSANT

" If you can’t state your position in eight words, you don't have a position " Seth GODIN
Mes compétences :
Stratégie de communication
Relations Presse
Création graphique
Réseaux sociaux
Communication territoriale
Entreprises
We Love X
- SEM Country Manager
2016 - 2017• Day-to-day account management of up to 20 accounts for 15 countries (France, US, UK, Italy...) in the video games sector: bid management, budget management, A/B testing, keywords and insights research
• Analysed data and market in order to find new opportunities to develop the accounts on a global level: Display, Facebook, Native Ads, GmailAds
• Monitored performance and conducted analytical reports
• Trained staff on SEM, analysis and Web Marketing in general
• Researched market trends and wrote blog posts
Hurra.com
- Junior Account Manager
2014 - 2015• Day-to-day account management for up
to 10 finance, retail and travel clients in
English, French and Spanish: SEM, Paid
Social Ads, Display Ads
• Analyzed performance and drafted
reports
• First touchpoint with the clients,
communication and feedback on a daily
basis
• Conducted account audits and suggested strategies and next steps
• Worked with the software developing team to test process automation tools
VP Records - Greensleeves / Londres
- Assistant Marketing et Promotion
2013 - 2013Gestion du blog de la structure
Suivi des réseaux sociaux
Rédaction et mise en page d'articles
Relations presse
Elaboration de newsletter
Askil
- Chargé de communication
2010 - 2010Proposition et élaboration d'un nouveau logo
Création d'une newsletter
Prospection de nouveaux adhérents
Mairie de Saint-André-de-Cubzac
- Chargé de communication
2010 - 2010Fonction de chargé de communication en juin 2008.
Création d'une nouvelle signalétique
Création d'affiches pour événements
Rédaction d'articles pour le magazine municipal
Réalisation d'interviews
TF1 - LCI - L'Equipe TV
- Assistant JRI
2008 - 2008Suivi des reporters sur le terrain
Réalisation d'interviews et de reportages
Suivi du montage vidéo