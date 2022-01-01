Menu

Louis ROMERO

JEDDAH

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Site Management
Joinery
Formwork
Construction site training
Aluminium

Entreprises

  • SAUDI OGER CONSTRUCTION DIVISION - SHUTTERING FORMWORK SUPERVISOR

    2007 - 2016 DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
    * Responsible of metal workshop ;
    * In charge of all sites metallic construction
    * Maintenance of existing metal construction

  • SAUDI OGER - Construction metalique pour la maintenance

    Riyadh 1996 - 2007 DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
    * In charge of blacksmith work in all western sites

  • DIVERS - Forman

    1993 - 1994 DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
    * Divers mission of Blacksmith in different companies as rental worker ( Petro chemistry)

  • SAUDI OGER - FORMWORK TECHNICIAN

    Riyadh 1991 - 1993 DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
    * Prefab and formwork for construction department

  • A.E.G - BLACKSMITH TECHNICIAN

    1986 - 1991 DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
    * Foreman, installation of electrical locks, cable trays .

  • SAUDI OGER - GROUP LEADER

    Riyadh 1982 - 1986 DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
    * Fabrication of metallic formworks

  • OWN - CRAFTSMAN

    1981 - 1982 DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
    * Fabrication of iron art

  • IMBERT - BLACKSMITH

    1979 - 1981 DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
    * Blacksmith works ,

Formations

  • IMT

    Grenoble 1995 - 1996 specialist

    CAP - blacksmith
    : Construction site training (topography, work safety, site management)
    Aluminum joinery, formworks specialist, iron arts, metal sculptures

Réseau