Louis ROMERO
Louis ROMERO
JEDDAH
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Site Management
Joinery
Formwork
Construction site training
Aluminium
Entreprises
SAUDI OGER CONSTRUCTION DIVISION
- SHUTTERING FORMWORK SUPERVISOR
2007 - 2016
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
* Responsible of metal workshop ;
* In charge of all sites metallic construction
* Maintenance of existing metal construction
SAUDI OGER
- Construction metalique pour la maintenance
Riyadh
1996 - 2007
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
* In charge of blacksmith work in all western sites
DIVERS
- Forman
1993 - 1994
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
* Divers mission of Blacksmith in different companies as rental worker ( Petro chemistry)
SAUDI OGER
- FORMWORK TECHNICIAN
Riyadh
1991 - 1993
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
* Prefab and formwork for construction department
A.E.G
- BLACKSMITH TECHNICIAN
1986 - 1991
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
* Foreman, installation of electrical locks, cable trays .
SAUDI OGER
- GROUP LEADER
Riyadh
1982 - 1986
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
* Fabrication of metallic formworks
OWN
- CRAFTSMAN
1981 - 1982
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
* Fabrication of iron art
IMBERT
- BLACKSMITH
1979 - 1981
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
* Blacksmith works ,
Formations
IMT
Grenoble
1995 - 1996
specialist
CAP - blacksmith
: Construction site training (topography, work safety, site management)
Aluminum joinery, formworks specialist, iron arts, metal sculptures
